Jordan vs. Argentina live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, predictions and lineups

As Argentina face Jordan on Saturday night, it's clear that Lionel Scaloni has one eye on the knockout stage of the World Cup, and you can't blame him. As Lionel Messi already has scored five goals and broken the record for the most goals all time in World Cup history, Scaloni has announced that his talisman won't start on Saturday night, although he may play a part from the bench, but these are the things that make Argentina great.

Doing their job and winning the group with a game to go allows Scaloni to rotate in younger players like Nico Paz and Valentín Barco into the starting XI and future-proof Argentina for times when they potentially don't have Messi available. Considering that Messi is aging like a fine wine, who knows how many World Cups he has in him, but Argentina are in a strong position to advance out of their quarter of the tournament bracket after how things have fallen. They'll face Cabo Verde in the round of 32, but eventually either Colombia or Portugal will be the toughest thing stopping them from making it to the last four. While nothing can be taken for granted in this World Cup, if you offered Argentina this path before the tournament, they would absolutely take it.

How to watch Jordan vs. Argentina

Date: AT&T Stadium, June 26 | Time: 11 p.m. ET

Location: BC Place -- Arlington, Texas

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Jordan +1800; Draw +800; Argentina -800

Jordan vs. Argentina predicted starting lineups

Jordan: Yazeed Abulaila; Abdallah Nasib, Yazan Al Arab, Husam Abu Dahab, Mohannad Abu Taha, Ehsan Haddad, Noor Al Rawabdeh, Nizar Al Rashdan, Mahmoud Al Mardi, Mousa Tamari, Ali Olwan

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Gonzalo Montiel o Giuliano Simeone, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Senesi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Nico Paz, Leandro Paredes, Exequiel Palacios, Giovani Lo Celso; Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez.

Keep up with the World Cup standings here!

Jordan vs. Argentina pick, prediction

Jordan have impressed during this World Cup, but even with a rotated side, Argentina have too much in attack for their defense to handle, as Argentina picks up a comprehensive victory in Texas to secure a perfect group stage. Pick: Jordan 0, Argentina 3

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.