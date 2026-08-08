Jorge Messi, father and agent of Lionel Messi, dies in Argentina at 68

Jorge Messi, the father of Lionel Messi, Inter Miami striker and Argentina legend, died on Saturday at the age of 68. Jorge, who has always been the agent of the Argentinian star, died in his native city of Rosario, in Argentina, after illness. During the 2026 World Cup, there were some unconfirmed reports of the status of Lionel's father, and the star's family later announced he was undergoing "a health situation" during the summer. Speaking to the media after scoring a goal in Argentina's opening game against Algeria, Messi said his tears had "nothing to do with soccer" as he was going "through some difficult, complicated days. I am thankful for the support I have received from my teammates and the staff during this time."

Jorge is survived by his wife, Celia, and his four children: Lionel and his two older brothers, Rodrigo and Matías, and Lionel's younger sister, María Sol. Messi's father was not able to travel to the United States during the 2026 World Cup but his son Lionel immediately traveled to Rosario to spend time with him right after the World Cup final in July 19 before making his way back to Inter Miami, scoring two in the Leagues Cup match against San Luis.

Newell's Old Boys, Messi's first club, was one of the first organizations to make a statement regarding the passing of Jorge.

"Newell's Old Boys mourn with profound pain and sorrow the passing of Jorge Messi," the club said in a statement. He was a renowned [Newell's] supporter, businessman and the father of the captain of the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi. Jorge was the support and the person who, together with his wife, Celia, strengthened the career of the greatest player of all time with vision, rigour and affection. His constant support and behind-the-scenes leadership were fundamental in supporting every step of Lionel's journey."

Barcelona released a statement as well: "On behalf of the entire Barça family, we extend their condolences to the Messi family. FC Barcelona thanks Jorge Messi for his commitment to our club, for entrusting us with the beginnings and the most glorious years of his son Leo's football career. May he rest in peace." A statement from Real Madrid said: "Our club wishes to express its condolences to Leo, his family, and all his loved ones. May he rest in peace."