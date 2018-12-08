Jorge Sampaoli a contender to replace Tata Martino at Atlanta United with meeting set for Sunday

ATLANTA -- MLS Cup 2018 is just hours away, and while nobody knows who will win, one thing is for sure: Tata Martino will be coaching in his last game for the club, with rumors linking him to the Mexico national team job.

Atlanta United is going to need a new head coach after the cup, and it looks like they've been pretty busy on that front to begin with. Sources tell CBS Sports that former Argentina national team coach Jorge Sampaoli is a contender and that his agent is set to meet with the club on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.

Clarin in Argentina reported on Saturday that Sampoali had met with Atlanta United president Darren Eales and sporting director Carlos Bocanegra after intending to meet with Boca Juniors coach Guillero Barros Schelotto. The former MLS MVP and champion with the Columbus Crew wants to wait for the Copa Libertadores to be over before meeting, according to the report, with that cup wrapping up on Sunday as Boca takes on rival River Plate in Madrid.

But with Sampaoli's agent set to meet with Atlanta, it's a good sign that he could be the front-runner. The club would be smart to give Schelotto a look because of his success in MLS as a player and with how he done as a manager, winning titles with Lanus and Boca Juniors.

Sampoali was Argentina's coach at the 2018 World Cup, where the team escaped from the group stage before losing to eventual champion France in the round of 16.

