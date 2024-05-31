Jose Mourinho is set to agree a two-year deal with Fenerbahce, according to multiple reports. The Portuguese manager will start a new chapter of his career in the Turkish Super Lig where he will start coaching in his first experience outside one of the five major European leagues since he left Porto in 2004. Mourinho, after parting ways with AS Roma last January, was looking for a new job in the recent weeks.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

After coaching Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham and AS Roma, Mourinho will now be coaching in a new league. The Special One coached AS Roma over the past two and a half yearrs, where he won the UEFA Conference League in 2022 and reached the UEFA Europa League final last season and only lost on penalties against Sevilla. In a recent interview with Fabrizio Romano, Mourinho said that he's ready to be back on the sideline in the summer 2024. "I'm ready to start again. I don't need to rest or think as usually happens. I'm ready I feel strong and good, but I don't want to make the wrong choice. I have to be patient. My objective is to start again this summer."

Turkish side Besiktas were also interested in appointing Mourinho, as the club's vice president revealed in a recent interview. However, it seems like Fenerbahce will end up signing the Portuguese coach. This season, Fenerbahce were in the race to win the title, but despite finishing on 99 points, the team ended up second, behind city rivals Galatasaray. Mourinho's mission will be to bring the title back to Fenerbahce for the first time since season 2013-14.