Shortly after announcing that manager Paulo Fonseca will leave the club at the end of the season, AS Roma announced his replacement, and it's none other than Jose Mourinho. The legendary manager, who was sacked at Tottenham last month just days before they played in the EFL Cup final, makes his return to Italy where he coached Inter Milan, winning the treble with Inter Milan in 2009-10.

The club hasn't announced how long his contract with the club would be, but it's a big job for Mourinho as the capitol club looks to get back to truly contending for trophies. CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano reports that Mourinho's deal runs through 2024, and that while Maurizio Sarri had been rumored to be close to taking the job, he was in fact never really an option.

"After meeting with the owners and [Roma director of football] Tiago Pinto I immediately understood the ambition of this club." Mourinho said in the club's announcement. "Then, the incredible passion of the Roma supporters convinced me to accept the position."

Roma are in the Europa League semifinals where they'll likely exit on Thursday against Manchester United after losing the first leg, 6-2. As always, you can watch the match on Paramount+. In Serie A, they are in seventh place and looking unlikely to play in European competitions next season.

Roma have been able to product a productive, yet inconsistent attack, but their issues rest in defense. In 34 league matches this season, they've conceded 53 goals.

CBS Sports will update this story as more information becomes available.