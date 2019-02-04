Jose Mourinho ate it hard after dropping ceremonial first puck at KHL game

Remember Jose Mourinho? Boy, that guy has had a rough few months, and things are still not going his way ... even away from the pitch.

After getting fired by Manchester United in December, Mourinho has laid low and made very few public appearances. That's understandable. Everybody deserves some time off. However, he emerged this past weekend to take in a KHL game in Russia. He even was invited to partake in the ceremonial puck drop. Fun stuff!

Unfortunately for Mourinho, he found out that ice is slippery ... even when there's a carpet on it.

KHL deleted the tweet but let us never forget this glorious Jose Mourinho wipeout pic.twitter.com/VRPrAP0RMf — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 4, 2019

That is an absolutely incredible display of eating it. He goes down so hard. It's amazing.

Let us enjoy it from another angle.

Jose Mourinho was a special guest at the SKA - Avangard game. Something went really wrong at the opening face-off. Pavel Datsyuk saved The Special One pic.twitter.com/I6SBRpobxi — Igor Eronko (@IgorEronko) February 4, 2019

Yes, still glorious from alternate directions.

The good news is that Mourinho appeared to enjoy himself otherwise. He got to meet various hockey gentlemen and take awkward photos with them.

José Mourinho is in Balashikha, Russia. For real. pic.twitter.com/Y8ozLOEpdT — KHL (@khl_eng) February 4, 2019

Still, those photos will never compare to these ones.

José Mourinho: The Puck Drop.



A play in four acts. pic.twitter.com/Jf9GpCP87g — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 4, 2019

I guess Mourinho should just consider himself fortunate the former Red Wings great Pavel Datsyuk was there to help pry him off the ice after the gnarly spill. Datsyuk didn't win the Lady Byng four times for nothing, you know.