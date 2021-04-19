Tottenham Hotspur have sacked Jose Mourinho with the club seventh in the Premier League table and four points behind London rivals Chelsea in fifth having played a game more.

Mourinho and his staff have parted company with Spurs after 17 months with the League Cup final against Manchester City coming up this weekend.

Tottenham were part of a 12-team breakaway Super League announcement late on Sunday along with fellow Premier League clubs City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal. The sacking was purely results based and not at all linked to the Super League, according to CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano.

Chairman Daniel Levy expressed his "regret" at the decision to relieve Mourinho and his staff of their duties.

"Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club," said Levy in an official statement. "Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. "On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution."

Ryan Mason will take over first team training duties until there is a further update from the club as the backlash to the Super League plans continues.

Mourinho recently oversaw Spurs' embarrassing 3-2 aggregate UEFA Europa League round of 16 exit at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb.