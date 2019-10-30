Jose Mourinho interested in Arsenal coaching job if the team moves on from Unai Emery, report says

If Arsenal can't turn things around under second-year coach Unai Emery and the job becomes available, there will be a familiar face waiting in the wings for another crack at coaching in the Premier League. Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has expressed interest in the gig, according to ESPN on Wednesday.

This comes as pressure seems to be mounting on Emery after inconsistent performances. The Gunners missed qualifying for the Champions League last season and lost the Europa League final to Chelsea, and they have struggled in attack so far this season, winning four of their first 10 games in league play. Arsenal has only two losses over that span, but over the last few weeks the team has tied a poor Manchester United team, lost at Sheffield United and drew at home to Crystal Palace. The Gunners play Liverpool in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Mourinho, 56, has been working as a TV pundit in the United Kingdom and last coached Manchester United before being sacked last December. The Arsenal role makes sense for him because he's familiar with the league and a lot of the players on the current squad, but it's hard to tell if the Gunners would have any interest in Mourinho. He's a big name, he's won two Champions League titles and is known as "The Special One," but he hasn't had the most successful of seasons as of late.

At Arsenal, he would be tasked with fixing a poor defense, figuring out the situations of Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka, and aiming to get this team back to its glory years -- all things Emery is trying to accomplish.

The expectation is for Emery to still have some time to try and figure it out, but if not, the club now knows they've got a high profile manager eager to prove his worth once again.