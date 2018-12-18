Jose Mourinho, Manchester United go their separate ways after disastrous start to Premier League season

Manchester United announced Tuesday morning that Jose Mourinho will no longer manager the club. The news comes just a day after the team drew Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League for February's knockout stage and two days after a crushing 3-1 defeat to league-leaders Liverpool. The club released the following statement:

The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future. A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.

Mourinho, 55, was appointed the Red Devil's manager in 2016, replacing Louis van Gaal. Since taking the helm in May of 2016, he has managed to win just 50 of his 93 Premier League games, which is the fewer than any of the "Big 6" teams in the Premier League. United came away with the 2016-17 Europa League title, 2016-17 League Cup honors and the 2016 community shield during his three-year stint.

The expectations upon taking the job were clear and he was set to the high standards of the club -- win the Premier League and contend in the Champions League. The club did neither under Mourinho.

The Portuguese manager reportedly had a face-to-face meeting Tuesday at the club's training ground with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward where he was told the news of his sacking. Michael Carrick, former Manchester United midfielder and one of Mourinho's assistants, will reportedly take over interim duties this week until the team hires a caretaker manager for the remainder of the season. He'll likely be in charge when the club visits Cardiff City on Saturday -- a game which you can stream live on fuboTV (Try for free).

During Mourinho's tenure, there was no shortage of new signings. The team set a then world-record transfer fee for Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba in the summer of 2016, and the team also purchased the likes of striker Romelu Lukaku, midfielder Fred and others. But the team failed to lack a clear identity on the field. Just when the club would take two steps forward, it would take three steps back.

United is currently closer in points to the relegation zone than first-place Liverpool in the table.