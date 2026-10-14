If there's one place where Jose Mourinho is still considered the "Special One," that's in Rome. AS Roma fans adore Jose Mourinho, viewing him as one of the best managers the club has had in recent years. And that affection goes far beyond the results he delivered during his two-and-a-half-year tenure, which began in the summer of 2021 and lasted until January 2024 when he was sacked and replaced by Daniele De Rossi. The last time Mourinho took his place on the bench at the Stadio Olimpico was in January 2024, when Roma drew with Atalanta, then managed by Gian Piero Gasperini, who is now in charge of the Giallorossi. Just a few days later, Mourinho was sacked following an away defeat to Milan. The comeback is set to be an emotional one between the fans and the Portuguese coach, who said before the game that they won't be "enemies, but rivals".



AS Roma fans had two big shocks when it comes to Mourinho. The first one was in the early afternoon of a warm day in May 2021, when AS Roma announced Jose Mourinho as the new head coach of the team in a surprise move that, for once, had caught the media completely off guard. Neither news outlets nor transfer insiders had seen it coming, and the decision of American businessman Dan Friedkin, who owns the team, surprised the world. The Special One was back in Serie A 11 years after he left Inter a few hours after winning the UEFA Champions League with the Nerazzurri. It remains the last Champions League title won by an Italian club, and by Mourinho himself.



In his first season at the club, Mourinho immediately won a trophy: the first edition of the newly created UEFA Conference League, Europe's third-tier competition, and most notably the first UEFA trophy ever won by the Giallorossi. The streets of Rome went wild and Mourinho was welcomed as a hero by his fans, as they saw it as the beginning of a new era. In just one season, Mourinho was able to do something that seemed impossible in Rome for years: winning.

In his second season the Giallorossi reached the UEFA Europa League final under Mourinho, beating Bayer Leverkusen in the semifinals and losing to Sevilla on penalties. The match featured 14 yellow cards and protests over refereeing decisions of Anthony Taylor, including an unawarded 81st-minute handball penalty. After two sixth-place finishes in the Serie A standings and two European finals, the third season at AS Roma started off with some challenges and after 13 wins, six draws and nine defeats Mourinho was surprisingly sacked and replaced by De Rossi, the legendary AS Roma midfielder.



You might wonder why a manager who won only a newborn European trophy and reached the final of the Europa League is so beloved by his former fans. To understand this, it is important to consider the mindset of AS Roma fans, who for years endured disappointment as they watched their team struggle to compete for major trophies, despite experiencing some memorable nights and historic matches. It was a club that, despite the passionate fanbase and atmosphere at the Stadio Olimpico, hadn't been able to turn that passion into trophies for many years. Mourinho managed it by understanding what the club and the fans needed. Someone who could challenge the big teams, on and off the pitch, giving the impression he was "one of them." Where Mourinho succeeded in his career, the fans always had that feeling, as it happened at Chelsea, Inter and even at Real Madrid in his first stint when he was battling against the dominance of FC Barcelona and their coach Pep Guardiola.



On Wednesday, all eyes will be on the coaches: Gian Piero Gasperini and Jose Mourinho. When the club appointed Gasperini, not all the fans loved him from the first moment, especially because of some arguments from his time at Atalanta. Slowly, Gasperini was able to convince his fanbase, and he's now fully supported by them. He will also have to contend with the reception Mourinho is certain to receive from the entire stadium, both before and after the game. He has time to become what Mourinho is for the fans, maybe starting with Wednesday's game against Real Madrid.

How to watch Roma vs. Real Madrid

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Roma +250; Draw +280; Real Madrid -118