AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been hit with a two-match ban after his heated dispute with the fourth official in the club's 2-1 loss against Cremonese on Tuesday. Mourinho was shown a red card early in the second half and on Wednesday his suspension became more than just one game after what was his third red card of the season, more than any players in the league.

Davide Ballardini's team won their first game of the Serie A season after they were promoted last year and they are now eight points behind Spezia for safety. Thanks to this win, Cremonese ended the joint-longest streak without a win for a club in Serie A's history with 30 alongside Ancona.

Cremonese already won against AS Roma this season in the Coppa Italia's quarterfinals and Ballardini becomes the fifth manager to beat Mourinho in three different competitions, as he also won the Supercoppa Italiana back in 2009 when he was in charge at Lazio and the Portuguese coach was at Inter.

Mourinho was sent off when AS Roma were losing 1-0 after the opening goal scored by Frank Tsadjout. It was unclear what happened on the sideline, but it was Mourinho himself who explained what took place.

"I'm emotional but not a madman," Mourinho told DAZN. "Something happened which explains my reaction. I have to understand if I can do something from a legal point of view. Piccinini gave me the red card, because, unfortunately, the fourth official doesn't have the ability to say what he said to me. I want to understand if there is an audio recording of what happened."

Here's video of what took place and you can clearly see Mourinho having a stern talking to with the official, though it remains unclear what exactly he said to warrant a red:

After Mourinho was sent off, Leonardo Spinazzola equalized before striker Daniel Ciofani scored the winning penalty in the final minutes of the match. Roma are currently fifth in the table, one point behind Lazio that are fourth as things stand. On Sunday, Mourinho's team will face Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico for what is expected to be a crucial clash for the Champions League race.