Once again, Jose Mourinho was sent off and will not sit on the bench next Sunday at San Siro against Inter. The Portuguese coach, who is his last year of contract with the Giallorossi, was sent off in the last minutes of the 1-0 AS Roma win against Monza thanks to a late winning goal by Stephan El Shaarawy.

Mourinho, who already missed the first two games of the season due to a suspension and is facing a three-match suspension in the UEFA Europa League's group stage, will miss another crucial clash against Inter next Sunday, when Romelu Lukaku will make his awaited comeback in Milan thanks to this crying gesture and words towards the Monza bench:

The Special One, in stoppage time, did the crying gesture to the Monza bench and specifically to Raffaele Palladino's Monza staff. The referee decided to send him off few moments afte the episode took place.

"I made some gestures, I said nothing offensive. It was because last season some talented people, but lacking in experience, had some nasty words about us," Mourinho told Sky Italy. "Today, the only ones making a show on the touchline and trying to pressure the referee were Monza. I am honest, they are a good team and did not deserve to lose today."