Jose Mourinho reportedly staying at Manchester United ... for now: What to know about his future as Red Devils manager

After getting destroyed by Tottenham at home on Monday and then lashing at out the media by demanding respect, it appears as if Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho's job is safe for now. According to the Guardian, the club's board are still backing the Portuguese manager and were encouraged by the team's first-half performance against Spurs.

Let's sort out all of the drama.

What it means for Manchester United

For the club's immediate future, it means it continue to trust Mourinho with hopes that he can replicate the success he had at Chelsea. Manchester United is one of the most valuable clubs on the planet, which means the expectations are always sky-high. There is no doubt that if this team doesn't finish inside the top four in the league or if it doesn't make an adequate run in the Champions League, he'll likely be out by the summer. But there is confidence in what Mourinho can do, but it's just taking longer than they had initially hoped for.

What it means for Mourinho

He still has a job and probably does at least until December as long as the team bounces back produces some results soon. The more matches he wins, the more it will boost his confidence and allow him to hit a little reset button after this poor start to the season. If that happens, he'll get the chance to work and try to figure out how to get this team rolling. That said, his decision to play Ander Herrera as a central defender and bring on a central defensive midfielder when down 2-0 was a complete head-scratcher.

What's next for both sides

Manchester United searches for its second win of the Premier League season when it takes on Burnley on Sunday. Anything short of three points will only pile on the pressure for the club, Mourinho and the players.