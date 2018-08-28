Jose Mourinho reportedly staying at Manchester United ... for now: What to know about his future as Red Devils manager
The board members have reportedly backed Mourinho despite a embarrassing 3-0 home loss to Spurs
After getting destroyed by Tottenham at home on Monday and then lashing at out the media by demanding respect, it appears as if Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho's job is safe for now. According to the Guardian, the club's board are still backing the Portuguese manager and were encouraged by the team's first-half performance against Spurs.
Let's sort out all of the drama.
What it means for Manchester United
For the club's immediate future, it means it continue to trust Mourinho with hopes that he can replicate the success he had at Chelsea. Manchester United is one of the most valuable clubs on the planet, which means the expectations are always sky-high. There is no doubt that if this team doesn't finish inside the top four in the league or if it doesn't make an adequate run in the Champions League, he'll likely be out by the summer. But there is confidence in what Mourinho can do, but it's just taking longer than they had initially hoped for.
What it means for Mourinho
He still has a job and probably does at least until December as long as the team bounces back produces some results soon. The more matches he wins, the more it will boost his confidence and allow him to hit a little reset button after this poor start to the season. If that happens, he'll get the chance to work and try to figure out how to get this team rolling. That said, his decision to play Ander Herrera as a central defender and bring on a central defensive midfielder when down 2-0 was a complete head-scratcher.
What's next for both sides
Manchester United searches for its second win of the Premier League season when it takes on Burnley on Sunday. Anything short of three points will only pile on the pressure for the club, Mourinho and the players.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Champions League Draw: What to know
The UEFA Champions League draw is on Thursday, and here's what you need to know
-
Power Rankings: Can a PL team win UCL?
We all know Manchester City and Liverpool are the favorites out of England, but don't sleep...
-
Spurs make statement, beat United
This was a night to forget for the Red Devils, who are off to an atrocious start to the se...
-
Livid Mourinho storms out of presser
It was another ugly chapter in Mourinho's tenure at Manchester United
-
Real Madrid vs. Girona preview
Los Blancos play their first road match of the season
-
Chelsea vs. Newcastle preview
The Blues hope to make it nine points from nine