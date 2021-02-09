Jose Mourinho has predicted Dele Alli will be fit enough to feature for Tottenham in their FA Cup fifth round tie against Everton.

Alli will have missed a month of football by the time he returns to the Spurs squad on Wednesday, likely as a substitute if he is able to feature at all. In that time Paris Saint-Germain pushed to secure a loan deal for the 24-year-old, largely confined to the peripheries of the Tottenham squad, but without success.

Clear the air talks with Mourinho have offered Alli hope of a greater role in the Tottenham side before the end of the season as he returns to contention from a ligament injury.

Mourinho said: "Dele trained yesterday and well. Long time away. Can he play tomorrow? I don't know. Not injured but not fit. Can he help us? To have him on the bench, it's something I'll have to ask him. I think he can."

Alli has appeared in just 12 matches for Spurs this season, the most recent a 5-0 win away to non-league Marine in the third round of the FA Cup. The overwhelming majority of his minutes have come in fringe competitions such as the domestic cups and Europa League group stages with only one start and 74 minutes in the top flight.

Speaking last week, following conversations with the player over his short-term future at Spurs, Mourinho said Tottenham need a "good Dele Alli" as they compete for silverware on multiple fronts and offered hope of further opportunities in the side now that he feels able to deploy Tanguy Ndombele in the deeper role he played against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

"Nothing changed," added Mourinho when asked about why Alli is in contention once more. "He's not injured. He can train with the team. He went through a process of training with the sports science people and he jumped to train with the team yesterday.

"What changed is the speculation. People know he's a Tottenham player and hopefully the end of the speculation will end the questions about him.

"In normal situation he wouldn't be considered for tomorrow but with the injuries we have we have to accelerate his process. But I want him to be fully onboard and we have to take on board his feelings. To have him for 10-15 minutes would be a big help.

"[The injury] started with something in his tendon and after that always bad feelings, muscular bad feelings around the tendon area and was not feeling comfortable. The process with the sports science people was having some days' rest, then training with the sports science [team], then we had the information that he could train on Monday and today [take part in a] second session with the team."

Spurs could be without Serge Aurier for the trip to Goodison Park after he came off in the 2-0 win over West Brom. Giovanni Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon remain sidelined whilst Mourinho said Harry Kane was feeling "no problems" after his swift return from an ankle injury at the weekend.