Jose Mourinho sacked: Paul Pogba deletes cryptic tweet, Manchester United players react to managerial news
Manchester United is a fraternity, and former players want the team to continue its legacy
After a 3-1 loss to Liverpool, Manchester United fired manager Jose Mourinho on Tuesday. The news, while big in itself, wasn't terribly surprising -- Mourinho seemed to be on borrowed time. With that in mind, a lot of Manchester United players -- many of them former -- seemed ready to move on and offer their opinions.
The players who played under Sir Alex Ferguson seemed particularly disillusioned with Mourinho's style, and they simply said to Mourinho "thank you, next."
One of those players was Michael Owen, who played in 2009 under Ferguson, who called the firing itself "inevitable."
Brian McClair, who was with United from 1987 to 1998, said that the changes should only begin with Mourinho.
Patrice Evra was with the team from 2006 to 2014, and he was just sick of the negativity as people focused on what this meant for Paul Pogba.
Pogba didn't help matters by posting this now-deleted ill-timed advertising post.
While the backlash was swift for Pogba's post, it was later confirmed that it was nothing but bad timing.
Gary Neville got in on the fun with Pogba.
Amid the Pogba-Mourinho drama, Rio Ferdinand acknowledged appreciation for what Mourinho had done but said it was time for him to go.
Mourinho ended his Manchester United career after two-and-a-half years in Old Trafford, winning 84 of his 144 matches. In recent months, he's been quick to remind fans and reporters of his history of success, but ultimately the failure and drama at Manchester United snowballed on him. As a result, Manchester United will be looking for its fourth manager since 2013.
-
Real Madrid vs. Kashima preview
Los Blancos are the heavy favorites in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup
-
Arsenal vs. Spurs preview
The two rivals get together with a semifinal spot on the line
-
Who will be United's next manager?
There won't be any shortage of contenders for Manchester United's managerial vacancy
-
Manchester United dismisses Mourinho
The Portuguese manager was dismissed by the club two days after a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool
-
World Soccer Power Rankings
City is flying high and just got Kevin de Bruyne back, while Liverpool continues to rise
-
MLS revamps playoff format
Things will look quite different next year when the playoffs for Major League Soccer begin