Jose Mourinho sacked: Paul Pogba deletes cryptic tweet, Manchester United players react to managerial news

After a 3-1 loss to Liverpool, Manchester United fired manager Jose Mourinho on Tuesday. The news, while big in itself, wasn't terribly surprising -- Mourinho seemed to be on borrowed time. With that in mind, a lot of Manchester United players -- many of them former -- seemed ready to move on and offer their opinions.

The players who played under Sir Alex Ferguson seemed particularly disillusioned with Mourinho's style, and they simply said to Mourinho "thank you, next."

One of those players was Michael Owen, who played in 2009 under Ferguson, who called the firing itself "inevitable."

Inevitable is the word I’d use. Mourinho had to go in the end. Simply not getting anywhere near enough out of his players. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) December 18, 2018

Brian McClair, who was with United from 1987 to 1998, said that the changes should only begin with Mourinho.

He not the only one who should depart!!! 🤔 — Brian McClair (@BrianMcClair13) December 18, 2018

Patrice Evra was with the team from 2006 to 2014, and he was just sick of the negativity as people focused on what this meant for Paul Pogba.

The thing that is annoying me the most right now is why are people so focused on @paulpogba and Jose Mourinho. Let's focus on rebuilding something solid instead of being in a playground. Doing this is only disrespecting the badge, from now we only need positivity. #ManUtd #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ClmWqmgf7G — Patrice Evra (@Evra) December 18, 2018

Pogba didn't help matters by posting this now-deleted ill-timed advertising post.

Paul Pogba posted this after Manchester United sacked Jose Mourinho. pic.twitter.com/K4c4a9pAfA — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 18, 2018

While the backlash was swift for Pogba's post, it was later confirmed that it was nothing but bad timing.

Confirmed by contact within @adidassoccer: "#Pogba's social media posts were a scheduled event, part of a marketing campaign. Immediately taken down once it became apparent that it could be misconstrued as disrespectful to Manchester United and José Mourinho" — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) December 18, 2018

Gary Neville got in on the fun with Pogba.

“ Caption This “



You do one as well ! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 18, 2018

Amid the Pogba-Mourinho drama, Rio Ferdinand acknowledged appreciation for what Mourinho had done but said it was time for him to go.

I was one of his biggest advocates 2 & half years ago when he joined @ManUtd & felt he stabilised our club when we needed it... You can’t ignore what Jose has achieved as a manager previously but I feel the time has come for fresh ideas at #MUFC



https://t.co/zQ1aSig9Tz pic.twitter.com/u3HlbUptIn — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 18, 2018

Mourinho ended his Manchester United career after two-and-a-half years in Old Trafford, winning 84 of his 144 matches. In recent months, he's been quick to remind fans and reporters of his history of success, but ultimately the failure and drama at Manchester United snowballed on him. As a result, Manchester United will be looking for its fourth manager since 2013.