Jose Mourinho storms out of Manchester United press conference, demands respect after loss to Spurs

For the first time in 25 years, Manchester United has lost two of its first three Premier League matches, and the club appears to have entered in a bit of an early-season crisis. Manager Jose Mourinho is likely to feel the heat after a putrid 3-0 loss to Tottenham at home after making six changes and some baffling decisions to the roster. The Portuguese manager showed some frustration with a must-see moment in his post-match press conference. Here's a rundown of what happened following the defeat:

In what was an interesting, intense and somewhat uncomfortable moment after the final whistle, Mourinho raced over the Stretford End to applaud the fans that had stayed for the entire match. Many of them had already exited Old Trafford after Lucas' second goal in the second half, which made it 3-0. Take a look:

What was the clapping all about?

That didn't look too good to me. It was hard to tell if he was applauding them in what could potentially be viewed as the lasting image of his career at the club or if it was a genuine "thank you" to those who stayed through the 90 minutes. After the match, Mourinho did his post-match interview and had some strong words to the media.

Mourinho said his team was superior strategically and tactically. He made the claim that his players made some mistakes at the back and were a bit unlucky. He even said he thought his team could have been up 3-0 in the first half, while also applauding the fans.

"We prepare the game well. We played very well ... The players had a fantastic attitude," Mourinho said.

"And then something changed the game a little bit. And then the result was 2-0, but the team was in the game. I think everyone could feel one goal could change the direction of the game."

Under fire for the poor performances and the championship-level expectations, Mourinho told reporters that not all of the club's fans pay attention to the rumors surrounding his job security.

"I don't think its normal for a team to lose a game at home and for supporters to react [like that]," he said.

"I just think if anyone that watched this game and many thousands of our fans look to the game, one thing they know for sure -- the team is united. The team doesn't fight the way they fought, the boys don't give everything they gave if the team isn't United."

Curious managerial decisions

The team looked fine in the opening half and created chances, but Mourinho brought on central defensive midfielder Marouane Fellaini down 2-0 in the second half and started small midfielder Ander Herrera at center back. Neither move helped the team.

This is a team that is sloppy, doesn't respond to his system and despite the players in attack, has yet to show quality and consistency this season. And, it appears as if Mourinho knows this team needs some better players, but who knows if that will even fix this. His comments, which didn't even come after a direct question on squad quality, sounded like a shot at the front office for the lack of additions in the summer, which he had been a bit vocal about.

"The market is closed, there is no market until the first of January," Mourinho said. "What I had to say I told and I don't need to say one more word about that."

It looks like come January, Mourinho will be looking for new players. But if this continues, he could be looking for a new job.

Mou finally snaps, storms out of presser

Then in his sit-down interview with the rest of the media, he lost it answering one journalist.

Just now, Jose walks out on post match press conference with this... pic.twitter.com/Cb5C9DWYeB — Kyle Martino (@kylemartino) August 27, 2018

"It also means three Premierships, and I won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers together," Mourinho said, referencing the scoreline. "Three for me, two for them. Respect. Respect. Respect. Respect."

The problem? Those three titles were won at Chelsea. United fans are still waiting for him to do it with the Red Devils.