It is widely considered management's poisoned chalice, albeit one that often ends with an extremely generous payoff. The only certainty of being Chelsea manager is that you will not be in the position very long, as Frank Lampard can attest after his sacking a week ago.

And yet, as Jose Mourinho can attest, anyone that sits in the Stamford Bridge dugout is not short of talented players and financial support to mould a squad into his own. There is a reason why more individual managers have won the Premier League title with Chelsea than any other club.

"I don't think it's very difficult to coach at Chelsea because I was champion three times and [Carlo] Ancelotti was champion and Antonio Conte was champion," Mourinho, now Tottenham manager, said before his former side's visit to north London on Thursday night. "It cannot be very, very difficult because we win titles there.

"I believe that Chelsea always has great players and great squads and good coaches are happy to work with these clubs and with players that give you a very good opportunity to be successful and win titles. Of course a coach needs time and stability. It's a very good thing to feel stability. I'm not saying stability makes you sleep, it gives you a different way of seeing and you are not just thinking about today but also tomorrow. You are thinking about the future but that's the way it is.

"It's Mr Abramovich's club and you have to understand that it's up to him to make his decisions. In my case I was there in two different periods and I was champion in two different periods."

It is not necessarily that surprising that the Spurs boss should view management in such absolutist terms. How can Chelsea be a tough job if it is one that involves so much winning? Serial entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis talks of the three Ps necessary for success in management – people, process and product. Mourinho is among football's most extreme examples of prioritising the latter, while the the man now on the Stamford Bridge sideline seems rather more interested in the process by which results are achieved.

Thomas Tuchel seems to relish discussing the mechanics of the game and has already delivered a notable soundbite in praise of a 0-0 draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, citing how many occasions his side won the ball back high up the pitch. His desire is not to control the result but to give his players' "options" and to trust in their individual judgement. From there, he hopes, success will flow.

"We need a good relationship between me and the players, that we trust each other and can talk always about performances. The results will hopefully follow. They don't follow all the time in football. We have to accept [that]. It's hard to accept for a manager who wants to control everything and for a coach who wants to plan everything.

"But in football you have to accept that you cannot control the result. In the Premier League you cannot control the result, it's impossible. But what we can do, we can take care about our performance. For me it's crucial, there will arrive moments and they always will, where I go into the dressing room after a match and it was a draw or even a defeat and I praise the performance.

"I have to prove it. It's not enough to just say I was happy. For that we try to create performance and for that we have to be clear what is performance, what do I do and what does the manager expect from me, why does he expect that and what do the team expect from me as a player when I play. How should we play together as a group?

Thomas Tuchel at a Chelsea press conference Getty Images

"It's like an orchestra. We have to follow a certain rhythm. We have to follow a certain discipline. We have to follow a certain speed and style. This has to be clear to everybody. This is what we try to do… to criticize or to judge from the performance.

"There will be matches where we win and we will be absolutely unhappy and we will show the team why we are unhappy and why we were just lucky to win the game. If you ask me if I prefer tomorrow to win lucky or lose undeserved, I go for a lucky win of course."

Certainly an unlucky general tends not to last long at Stamford Bridge. Much the same is true at Tuchel's former club Paris Saint-Germain, where even taking the club to the Champions League final and consecutive French titles was not enough to keep the German in the job up to Christmas.

On Tuchel's appointment last week, Mourinho warned against drawing any conclusions from a spell at all-conquering PSG as to how a manager would fare at Chelsea. The German completely agrees, though after the final months of his tenure at the Parc des Princes were riven with conflict with sporting director Leonardo he was notably reticent to add fuel to the fire when asked to address the difference between Ligue 1 and the Premier League.

"The culture in general and approach to football in general is totally different. Every club has a different approach to build teams and to build an organization that supports the football. I want to point this out very clearly, there's no better or worse, just different. With every point I would point out that is different it would feel like I am complaining. I'm not complaining, it's just very, very different.

"It was a big challenge for me to adapt in a foreign league to a capital club in Paris, to a new language, to the club culture from Dortmund and again to here. This is the challenge for me and what I want to experience.

"Jose is right, it is a big difference. It's not a matter of what is better or worse. It's just a matter of if it's a fit and right now this fits perfectly for me."