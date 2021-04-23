Given all of the mayhem created by this week's Super League fiasco, you could be forgiven for having forgotten that European club soccer was continuing -- or trying to -- at the same time.

However, despite the announcement and collapse of the short-lived breakaway competition, there were a number of other important stories that may well not have even registered on the radar.

As always, we are here to catch you up on everything that you might have missed out on over the past few days across the continent.

JP Morgan's Super League regrets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has stated their regret at supporting the 12 clubs involved in the ill-fated Super League breakaway earlier this week to the tune of $4.2 billion after the proposed "elite" competition sparked fury in soccer and political circles before falling on its face.

"We clearly misjudged how this deal would be viewed by the wider football community and how it might impact them in the future," said a representative of the funds that were to be spent on infrastructure and recovery from the impact of COVID-19. "We will learn from this."

Maldini blindsided by Milan's Super League 'betrayal'

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini apologized to fans of the club and the sport for the Italian giants' role in the Super League farce, but admitted that he was not consulted before the decision was taken by his superiors.

"I want to specify that I was not involved in discussions," the 52-year-old told Sky Sport Italia. "This was obviously decided at a higher level in the club than my own position. That does not rule me out of taking responsibility for apologizing to the fans, though.

"Not just the Milan fans but football fans in general, who felt betrayed by the principles of sport that we as Milan have always respected. It is something I feel the need to say. We certainly cannot push past the values of sport and of meritocracy, which are made of dreams."

Bankrupt Bordeaux

Six-time Ligue 1 and four-time Coupe de France winners Girondins de Bordeaux are on the verge of bankruptcy after the decorated club was placed under the protection of the commercial court on Thursday with owners King Street unwilling to further finance the ailing outfit.

Administrative relegation down the leagues is a very strong possibility for Les Girondins with mounting debts due to COVID-19 and the collapse of the Mediapro television deal as two of the main influences as well as a prolonged period of hideous mismanagement.

A club synonymous with famous names such as Zinedine Zidane, Jean-Pierre Papin and Jean Tigana over the years, Bordeaux would be an enormous and shocking casualty for French soccer at an extremely difficult time if their financial situation is not secured before the end of June.

Schalke slide into Bundesliga 2

Another European giant in dreadful health is Schalke 04. Their inevitable relegation from the Bundesliga was confirmed by a 1-0 loss to fellow strugglers Arminia Bielefeld earlier this week with a difficult time in the second tier likely due to major issues that must be resolved soon.

Hamburger SV continue to find it hard to return to German soccer's summit and the signs are that the Konigsblauen could find themselves in a similar situation -- or worse -- and it was all too much for some fans who laid into the players to the shock of the club.

Frappart in Euro history

Stephanie Frappart will become the first female official at a UEFA European Championship this summer after she was confirmed on the list of referees for the tournament as a support match official -- either a fourth official or a reserve assistant referee. The French official has already refereed at Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League level.

No Pokal fans and Bundesliga COVID camps

German soccer is taking steps to ensure that their current COVID-19 outbreaks do not get further out of hand by ending the idea that some supporters might be able to attend the DFB Pokal final and setting up mandatory quarantine training camps from the start of May.

Hertha Berlin recently suffered an explosion of positive cases which resulted in multiple postponements with the season unable to stretch beyond May 23 because of this summer's Euros and relegation/promotion playoffs to consider.

Rumilly target giant-killing

Finally, GFA Rumilly-Vallieres of Championnat National 2 are into the Coupe de France semifinals and are the fourth club from the fourth tier to achieve such a feat.

However, making their recent quarterfinal win over Toulouse of Ligue 2 so impressive is the fact that this season has been declared void by the French Football Federation so Rumilly are only playing competitive domestic cup fixtures.

With only Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco and Montpellier HSC left, the minnows will have to overcome Ligue 1 opposition if they are to reach the final.