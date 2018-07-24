Juan Carlos Osorio reportedly out as Mexico coach, could be eyeing USMNT, Colombia jobs
The 56-year-old Colombian could be in play for the U.S. men's national team job
Juan Carlos Osorio is done as coach of the Mexico national team, according to ESPN Deportes. The Mexican federation, which reportedly offered him an extension after a poor end to the 2018 World Cup, is expected to make an official announcement on Wednesday, according to the report.
Mexico finished second in its group and its last two games -- including a loss to Brazil in the round of 16 -- in the tournament after a hot start. According to the report, Osorio turned down the opportunity to stay in helm and has his sights set on the Colombia and the United States job openings.
The 56-year-old Colombian has coached in Major League Soccer, the Colombian league, Brazil's Serie A and other places in what's been a successful career with plenty left.
Mexico now will have to look towards the future and find a coach to guide this team, while also potentially competing with the United States for certain candidates. Names to watch are Matias Almeyda, who had a ton of success at Chivas before stepping down earlier in the year, and Tigres coach Ricardo Ferretti, who has already served as interim manager for El Tri.
