Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Osasuna was quite an eventful affair with star midfielder Jude Bellingham being sent off in the 39th minute with a straight red card for dissent. After a free kick was given to Osasuna, the English midfielder appeared to shout an expletive in the direction of referee Jose Luis Munuera. There was no hesitation between that moment and Bellingham being sent off during the match, leaving Real Madrid down a man for the remainder of the clash.

Los Blancos would give up the lead that Kylian Mbappe provided by conceding a penalty in the 58th minute. Eduardo Camavinga made contact with Osasuna attacker Ante Budmir in the box and after a VAR review, a penalty was awarded that Budmir put past Thibaut Courtois. It's a result that will come as a disappointment for Los Blancos but the bigger story is that they will now be without Bellingham for their next league match against Girona.

Following the match, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti claimed that the referee had made a translation error since Bellingham's words were in English.

"Bellingham didn't do anything that deserved a sending off," Ancelotti said. "He said 'f--- off,' not 'f--- you.' I don't think that was meant to be offensive."

Bellingham also echoed that it was a mistake and a misunderstanding.

"Clearly I've said it as I'm already turned toward the field of play and when he says it's an insult when I haven't insulted him quite clearly. I'm glad the video has come out and there's evidence that goes against what's been put in the report and like I'm saying," Bellingham said. "I'm here just to apologize to my teammates for putting them in a position that means it's more difficult to lose the game but essentially I do feel like it was a mistake and a misunderstanding." You can judge the video for yourself.

This isn't the first time that Bellingham has been accused of shouting expletives at a referee and Real Madrid are also becoming no strangers to referee issues. Real Madrid sent in a letter complaining about referee mistakes during a loss to Espanyol where a player should've been sent off for a foul on Kylian Mbappe prior to the Madrid derby facing Atletico Madrid.

In that match, Atleti were awarded a controversial penalty which Julian Alvarez scored to secure a draw but it has only added more fuel to the finer with this being the latest incident that they've been involved in. Real Madrid will need to have short memories with a second leg battle in the Champions League playoff stage against Manchester City coming on Wednesday but this won't be the last that is heard of Real Madrid versus Spanish referees.