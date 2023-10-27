Hello! I'm James Benge, here to look ahead to what promises to be a thrilling weekend of football headlined by a Manchester derby and El Clasico. Let's get to it.

⚽ The Forward Line

El Clasico awaits for Bellingham

Getty Images

Does anyone else get the sense that the last two months of remorseless excellence from Jude Bellingham has been building to this exact moment, a first Clasico where he can bolster his burgeoning status as Real Madrid's brightest star? Through 12 games for his new club, he has 11 goals and three assists, Cristiano Ronaldo-esque numbers from a player with more of a Luka Modric profile. His celebration -- arms held aloft, something akin to a smirk breaking out across his face -- is already being replicated from playgrounds to television studios. This time the hype around a breakthrough English prospect seems measured and proportionate to his talents. As Jonathan Johnson notes, this is a star on the rise.

Johnson: "The England international is still only 20, yet has not only become integral to the Spanish giants' plans but he has also established himself as the talisman of this Merengues side...Bellingham has already lifted it onto his impressively mature shoulders multiple times this term already and it is not even November."

Bellingham has declared himself fit for the game after picking up a knock in the win against Braga in midweek. Barcelona must wish they were so fortunate when it comes to availability. Xavi heads into Saturday's clash at Montjuic with a string of injuries concerning him. Pedri, Jules Kounde and Sergi Roberto have been ruled out whilst the Blaugrana will be sweating on the status of two more of their best players. The best case scenario is that Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie De Jong shake off ankle issues, even if they do both players will be some way short of their sharpest.

Youngsters such as Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal, the latter just 16, have ably plugged the gap, but in games like this one Xavi will want his best, most experienced players. All the more so given what a defeat could mean. We are no longer in the era of 95 points not being enough to win the title, but these two meetings between Madrid and Barcelona tend to play an outsized role in the race regardless. The four point advantage Bellingham et al could open up with a win on the road this weekend would be helpful indeed, particularly if the England international keeps up this remarkable run of early season form.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

😰 Ten Hag needs a boost on derby day

Getty Images

The title stakes will be nowhere near as high in Manchester on Sunday as they were in Barcelona the previous day. Nine games into the season, United already look well out of the battle for first place, trailing Tottenham by eight points, and even seem to be outsiders for a repeat of last season's Champions League qualification. Opta places their odds of finishing fourth at just 3.9 percent. Winning the title? That'll be 0.0 percent. Keep digging and you might find an actual number.

Murmurings over Erik ten Hag's future were quelled somewhat by wins over Sheffield United and Copenhagen, but a pair of battling 1-0 wins is hardly a mark of profound progress at Old Trafford, where the football is pedestrian and lacking in any sign of collective understanding. That performance against the treble holders surely ends in only one fashion. Then again, United are masters of upping their game when City are in town.

Last season, goals in the final 12 minutes from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford turned a one goal deficit into a 2-1 win at Old Trafford. This year the Red Devils have also developed something of a habit for late winners, four of their five league wins this season have been won by a goal in the last quarter of an hour.

City, meanwhile, looked ferocius in victory over Young Boys, a few days after they streaked out ahead to beat Brighton at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola's side are hardly in top gear yet but with Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez in fine form since the international break, they will be licking their lips at the prospect of facing Harry Maguire et al.

🔗 Top Stories

🇮🇹 Tonali ban: Formal confirmation of it is still to come as we go to print on Friday but Sandro Tonali is to miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season with Newcastle and Euro 2024 (if Italy qualify) after the president of the Italian federation confirmed that he will receive a 10 month ban for betting violations.

💪 Facilities fit for a Royal: The Utah Royals have revealed plans for an NWSL-specific training site as they prepare for their return to the competition in 2024. The 12,260 square foot site is set apart from many other sites by the addition of a "mother's care room" that will offer childcare and nursing facilities.

🇺🇸 The latest on USWNT: A first-half penalty miss by Alex Morgan proved decisive as the USA were held to a 0-0 draw with Colombia, another frustrating result with the Olympics fast approaching next summer. The hunt for a coach to lead them into that tournament goes on with interim boss Twila Kilgore taking charge for the final time in another game against Colombia in San Diego on Sunday.

🇪🇸 El Clasico talking points: From Bellingham's form to what it means to Barcelona to be playing their home derby away from the Camp Nou, we've got everything you need to prepare yourself for Saturday's big game.

💪 Liverpool's strong engine room: Last season Liverpool's midfield offered precious little control on and off the ball. In Thursday's win over Toulouse, however, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch showed that these spots have gone from weak points to areas where Jurgen Klopp has considerable strength in depth.

📊 UCL Power Rankings: Despite all the thrills and spills of gameweek three in the Champions League group stages there's only one change in the top 10 of our power rankings this week. Wait, Atletico Madrid are where???

🌟 Team of the week: So impressive were the performances of center forwards this week that Jude Bellingham and Matt O'Riley didn't even get in our best XI. Who could possibly have beaten two of my personal favorites of the season? Find out here.

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven vs. Ajax

💰 THE PICK: PSV to win and three or more goals in the game (-163) -- The grudge matches extend beyond Spain and England this weekend but De Topper doesn't look like one to watch if you enjoy hard fought clashes between two of the league's top sides. Ajax are hovering just two points above the Eredivisie relegation zone and anyone who saw them against Brighton on Thursday won't think that lower midtable in the Netherlands is unrepresentative of this fallen giant. A fearless attack like PSV's could well run up the goals against their great rival.

-- The grudge matches extend beyond Spain and England this weekend but De Topper doesn't look like one to watch if you enjoy hard fought clashes between two of the league's top sides. Ajax are hovering just two points above the Eredivisie relegation zone and anyone who saw them against Brighton on Thursday won't think that lower midtable in the Netherlands is unrepresentative of this fallen giant. A fearless attack like PSV's could well run up the goals against their great rival. Premier League: Arsenal vs. Sheffield United, Saturday, 10 a.m.

💰 THE PICK: Arsenal to win 3-0 and Gabriel Martinelli to score (+1600) -- There really ought to be goals in this game for Arsenal, who are facing off against a team that is profiling as by far the weakest in the Premier League this season. Martinelli, meanwhile, is hitting some of his best form across the pitch.

