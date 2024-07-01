Candian international Julia Grosso is expected to join NWSL following her departure from Italian club Juventus. Grosso joined Juventus in 2021 after her collegiate career at the University of Texas. Sources stateside have confirmed to CBS Sports that the Chicago Red Stars will be the landing spot for the midfielder.

Grosso initially announced her departure from Juventus via social media back in May and was previously rumored to be on Real Madrid's radar.

"As my time at Juventus comes to an end, I just wanted to express my gratitude for the incredible years we've shared," she wrote on Instagram.

"The memories we've made together will always hold a special place in my heart, and I feel so lucky to have been a part of this amazing family. Each moment has been truly unforgettable, thanks to all the wonderful people I've met along the way."

The 23-year-old is very technical on the ball, has excellent recovery off it, and is an attacking midfielder who can score and create. The news comes just as Grosso was named to Canada's Olympic roster. She was part of the Canadian team that won the gold medal during the Tokyo Olympics.

During her time in Italy, she made 76 appearances with the club and scored 10 goals. Along with representing Juventus in UEFA Women's Champions League, she helped the team win a Scudetto, two Italian cups, and two Italian Super Cups.

The NWSL transfer window opens on August 1, with the Olympic tournament set to begin on July 25, Grosso's arrival to Chicago's roster will likely be after the Summer Games. The Red Stars are currently in playoff contention, in seventh place on the league table, and Grosso's addition could provide an added boost in the playoff push down the final quarter of the regular season.

