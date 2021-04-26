Julian Nagelsmann will leave RB Leizpig to join Bayern Munich at the end of this season, the Red Bull-owned club confirmed on Tuesday.

The move frees Hansi Flick, who the German champions confirmed had requested his own release, and is now expected to take over from Joachim Low as Germany national team boss.

Nagelsmann, 33, will sign a five-year deal at Allianz Arena until 2026 after the two Bundesliga title contenders reached an agreement on the compensation, sources have told CBS Sports.

The German, who has been with Leipzig since his 2019 move from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, hails from Bavaria and firmly rejected approaches from Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma in favor of Bayern.

Craving even more coverage of Nagelsmann's move to Bayern? Listen to Fabrizio Romano below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more from the world's game.

While Tottenham Hotspur were already offering a lucrative salary to the man from Landsberg am Lech to be Jose Mourinho's replacement, the current German and European champions bettered it.

Bayern and Leipzig completed compensation talks for the man once dubbed "Mini Mourinho" by Hoffenheim goalkeeper Tim Wiese when he was an assistant after an initial difference of around $3.5 million between the two clubs' valuations.

Bayern, who held no talks with Massimiliano Allegri whatsoever, will pay just over $30 million for the managerial prodigy in a fee that includes add-ons.

In terms of a successor to Nagelsmann, Red Bull Salzburg's Jesse Marsch is set to arrive at Red Bull Arena, while current AFC Ajax boss Erik ten Hag had been another top target ahead of an experienced European coach who lost his job earlier this year, can speak some German but is yet to work in the Bundesliga.

The American tactician had been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt as they prepare to lose Adi Hutter to Borussia Monchengladbach after Ralf Rangnick's rejection while Ten Hag is also appreciated by Spurs who have been linked with Rangnick himself.

With Marsch set to make the move from Salzburg to Leipzig, he will be working under a different sporting director to Nagelsmann as Markus Krosche has also left the German club this week.