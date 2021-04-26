Julian Nagelsmann will leave RB Leizpig to join Bayern Munich at the end of this season, sources have confirmed to CBS Sports.

The 33-year-old German will sign a five-year deal at Allianz Arena once the two Bundesliga title contenders have reached an agreement on the compensation.

Nagelsmann, who has been with Leipzig since his 2019 move from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, hails from Bavaria and has rejected approaches from Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma in favor of Bayern.

While Tottenham Hotspur were already offering a lucrative salary to the man from Landsberg am Lech to be Jose Mourinho's replacement, the current German and European champions bettered it.

Bayern and Leipzig are now locked in compensation talks for the man once dubbed "Mini Mourinho" by Hoffenheim goalkeeper Tim Wiese when he was an assistant with difference of around $3.5 million between the two clubs' valuations.

Bayern, who held no talks with Massimiliano Allegri, are offering around $18 million while Leipzig want closer to $22 million for the managerial prodigy.

In terms of a successor to Nagelsmann, Red Bull Salzburg's Jesse Marsch is top of the list at Red Bull Arena, while current AFC Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is another top target ahead of an experienced European coach who lost his job earlier this year, can speak some German but is yet to work in the Bundesliga.

The American tactician has been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt as they prepare to lose Adi Hutter to Borussia Monchengladbach after Ralf Rangnick's rejection while Ten Hag is also appreciated by Spurs who have been linked with Rangnick himself.