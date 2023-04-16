After the United States women's national team swept a two-game series against Ireland during the international window, several intriguing topics around the team lingered -- coping with the absence of Mallory Swanson to a left patella tendon tear, the return of several players back into camps, and the performances in the final set of matches for the team before an official roster is named for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. But perhaps the biggest burning question out of the international window was around midfielder Julie Ertz, who made her return after nearly two years and is unattached to the club at the time.

Now with the World Cup less than 100 days away, Ertz is planning on announcing her new club team. So let's have some fun and take a look at some landing spots for the star midfielder:

Who will not sign Ertz?



No club in Europe, and no NWSL club on the east coast. This close to a World Cup, staying stateside is likely the end game for Ertz. A new mother to her son Madden, the Ertz family is also pretty firmly planted in Arizona, the midfielder's home state. It's also the current state of her husband's NFL team, with Zach Ertz playing for the Arizona Cardinals.

While there might be east coast NWSL teams who are able to throw some money at Ertz (Orlando Pride, Washington Spirit) there are other things to consider for a player with a specific timeline to a World Cup at play. Roster build, playing time and general resources or facilities are all things that might sway a high-caliber free agent. So that may also exclude teams who are currently in the beginning stages of a rebuild -- sorry North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville FC.

Which teams are contenders?

Teams out west. Ertz is still playing her way into form and will need to link up with a team that can offer extended minutes and competitive environments. Portland Thorns FC are reigning champions, currently in first place, and have a roster filled to the brim with talent. OL Reign are current shield winners, in fourth place, and have a roster loaded with several players who would be starters on other teams.

However, with the season already three weeks old, it would be a tough ask of any coach to shift team shape around the arrival of one player. I also just don't think Ertz is very interested in playing or training on surfaces that are primarily artificial turf, so she'd look elsewhere.

Which teams are the long shots?

San Diego Wave FC and Chicago Red Stars. Chicago traded her player rights to Angel City FC after the 2021 season ahead of the expansion draft in exchange for roster protection. I think it's highly doubtful a player you traded would return, but never say never. Ertz recently gave shoutouts in USWNT media availability to multiple former teammates who spent time with the Red Stars as moms, and familiarity could be something that's important for a player who wants to get back into a routine.

Chicago's midfield was also depleted over the offseason and Ertz would instantly get minutes with the team, no hesitation, but it could also be a move that symbols regression. The midfielder has stated she wants to be a better player than she was back then. So that could mean a fully fresh start altogether.

The Wave are a team that might be a good fit for Ertz in terms of location, roster, coaching, and competitive environment. Though playing time might be a difficult sell for the Southern California team. San Diego targeted their midfield in the offseason and signed free agents to fill the holes.

Danielle Colaprico, a former Red Stars teammate of Ertz, was a key signing and has been the defensive mid for the team. Australian international Emily Van Egmond has also been a main fixture in the middle third since their inaugural season.

Where will she sign?

Angel City FC. Her player rights were traded to the Los Angeles franchise but Ertz never made an appearance with the team. The club ultimately said they were in conversations with Ertz, who then later that season announced she and her husband were expecting. At the conclusion of the 2022 season, Angel City FC completed their inaugural season in eighth place, and Ertz was considered a free agent per the current NWSL collective bargaining agreement with the NWSL Players Association.

The franchise also announced a trade with Orlando Pride. The Pride received an international spot in exchange for $70,000 in allocation money. Head coach Freya Coombe previously stated the move was to keep the club in line with the salary cap and possible future moves.

"All I know is that we are working to continue to put ourselves in a position where we are managing salary cap, we are managing player budget, we are managing all of those financial restrictions that were put in by the league in terms of all those allocation money, et cetera.

So I don't know the ins and outs, that's not my area. I focus on the players that I have and putting them on the field, in the best possible way and the best possible lineups and winning games. So as in terms of [that], we always wanna make sure that we are liquid and to be able to make moves that we need to in the future."

Making moves and shifting capital for player moves isn't new for Angel City. A newer club with big ambitions, they ultimately utilized $450,000 to target 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson in the 2023 NWSL Draft, a move that came for the club after they missed out on several key free agents in the league's first-ever free agency period.

There is also the additional fact that Angel City's midfield needs help. Last season they struggled on the pitch in the middle third, failing to connect with their attacking line and have been unable to help sustain the backline in late-game moments. They haven't exactly shown progress with mixed results in the opening three weeks of the season.

Ertz and the club could be a perfect match after her inability to feature for them previously, and now needing to be on a team that will welcome her with minutes. So look for her to sign with the Los Angeles side soon.

When will it be announced?

Soon. USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in post-game comments after facing Ireland that he expected an announcement at the end of the week. That deadline has come and gone, but that doesn't mean it still won't happen. Ertz also confirmed in the mixed zone that she would have an announcement on a new club team soon.