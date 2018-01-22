Julie Ertz found out her husband is going to Super Bowl 52 on-field after her game

It's always an honor to represent your country, but Sunday night's friendly was likely more challenging than usual for Julie Ertz. The U.S. women's national team star played in the match, and while she was focused and scored a goal, we could all forgive her if her mind was also somewhat in Philadelphia. At the very same time she was playing, her husband Zach Ertz, tight end with the Philadelphia Eagles, was playing in the NFC Championship game. The Eagles crushed the Minnesota Vikings 38-7, and the USWNT star found out just after the final whistle. Here's how she reacted:

As soon as the whistle blew here in San Diego, we had some good news for @julieertz...💚🦅@ZERTZ_86 & the @Eagles are heading to the @SuperBowl! pic.twitter.com/dI5MvG53VR — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) January 22, 2018

She spoke about it after the match, and she was given clues during the game.

That moment when USWNT Julie Ertz found out her husband was going to the Super Bowl ... pic.twitter.com/MFQ9Zb1u63 — ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2018

Quite the moment. It must have been tough to play and not know too well how the game was exactly going, but it worked out for her in the end. Oh, and here was her own moment of glory in Sunday's match:

GOAL USA! Julie Ertz continues scoring, what a finish! Assist Tierna Davidson 2-1 #USAvDEN pic.twitter.com/tjVzp2JoMb — GolazoJuice (@GolazoJuice) January 22, 2018

Thankfully for Julie, the U.S. women's national team won't be playing on Super Bowl Sunday, so she can devote all of her attention to that one.