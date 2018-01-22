Julie Ertz found out her husband is going to Super Bowl 52 on-field after her game

Julie Ertz couldn't have been more excited or more nervous and she scored a goal

It's always an honor to represent your country, but Sunday night's friendly was likely more challenging than usual for Julie Ertz. The U.S. women's national team star played in the match, and while she was focused and scored a goal, we could all forgive her if her mind was also somewhat in Philadelphia. At the very same time she was playing, her husband Zach Ertz, tight end with the Philadelphia Eagles, was playing in the NFC Championship game. The Eagles crushed the Minnesota Vikings 38-7, and the USWNT star found out just after the final whistle. Here's how she reacted:

She spoke about it after the match, and she was given clues during the game.

Quite the moment. It must have been tough to play and not know too well how the game was exactly going, but it worked out for her in the end. Oh, and here was her own moment of glory in Sunday's match:

Thankfully for Julie, the U.S. women's national team won't be playing on Super Bowl Sunday, so she can devote all of her attention to that one.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories