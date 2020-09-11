Chicago Red Stars released their Fall Series roster ahead of their opening match against Washington Spirit on Saturday. The 20-person roster includes plenty of familiar faces from the Challenge Cup, but won't feature Yuki Nagasato -- loaned to a men's amateur club in Japan -- and another key leader and contributor due to a voluntary opt-out.

Chicago will be without U.S. women's national team midfielder Julie Ertz. The longtime Red Stars captain has spent time in between the midfield and back line for Chicago and was listed as a defender during Chicago's Challenge Cup run in Utah.

The Red Stars will see other USWNT return for the Fall Series, including Casey Short, and 2019 World Cup winners Alyssa Naeher, Morgan Gautrat and Tierna Davidson. Players returning from the Challenge Cup also include Kealia Watt and Savannah McCaskill. The team also welcomes the return of Arin Wright to the roster who was unavailable to participate in the Challenge Cup after the birth of her son.

New arrivals include goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty, defender Camryn Biegalski, midfielder Aerial Chavarin and forward Dani Rhodes who were all signed to short-term contracts.

Several players have been ruled out for Saturday's match due to either injury or availability: Casey Short (left hip), Davidson (not available), Sarah Gorden (not available) and Katie Johnson (left knee).