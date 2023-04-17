United States women's national team midfielder and two-time World Cup champion Julie Ertz will play in NWSL in Angel City FC. The news was announced by the club on Monday, Ertz makes her return to the league after a two-year hiatus following an MCL sprain and maternity leave. The star midfielder signed a one-year contract with the club, but no further details were revealed.

Ertz previously spent eight years with the Chicago Red Stars. Drafted back in 2014, the club traded her player rights to Angel City FC ahead of the expansion draft in exchange for roster protection. The Red Stars made seven straight playoff appearances during Ertz's time with the team, including a 2019 NWSL Championship finals appearance and the 2020 inaugural Challenge Cup final. Chicago was also 2021 NWSL Championship runners-up, though Ertz was sidelined with an MCL sprain for nearly all of the 2021 season.

"I am so thrilled to be joining one of the most exciting clubs in the world in Angel City FC," said Ertz in a club statement. "From the moment they traded for my rights up until now, they have been unwavering in their support of my journey. I cannot wait to get to work with the team and finally experience the amazing game day atmosphere."

A long path to Angel City

The 31-year-old USWNT midfielder never made an appearance with Angel City during their inaugural season after announcing she and her husband (NFL Arizona Cardinals tight-end Zach Ertz) were expecting their first child. At the conclusion of the 2022 season, Ertz became a free agent during the first-ever free-agent market period for the league. She did not immediately sign with a club when the initial free-agent period opened in November.

"It goes without saying how massive it is for our club to have Julie as a member of our team," said ACFC General Manager Angela Hucles Mangano. "Her focus, determination, leadership, and championship mindset set her apart from most players. She adds tremendous value to any environment she's a part of. We're thrilled she chose Angel City in her return to the game."

Her arrival to the club will have plenty of familiar faces to get reacquainted with as she prepares to play alongside several former Red Stars teammates, Christen Press, Sarah Gorden, Savannah McCaskill, and Katie Johnson. She has also won World Cups with Press and Sydney Leroux. Familiarity will be an asset as Ertz continues to build her minutes up ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Eyes on the World Cup

A Mesa, Arizona native, Ertz has ties to California where she attended Santa Clara University. She recently made her return to the U.S. national team and featured in two victories against Ireland during the April international window. After an extended period of time away from the pitch, Ertz is now eying a spot on the official roster for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski has emphasized club play will be the final indicator for players battling for spots among the final World Cup roster. At the conclusion of the international window, both coach and player anticipated a club announcement in the following days. She now joins an NWSL club that will welcome her impact in the midfield.

"Julie is a world-class player who has proven herself time and again at both club and national team levels," said ACFC Head Coach Freya Coombe. "In addition to her quality on the ball, she will help us defend higher up the field and against opponent transition. Her leadership and World Cup and Olympic medal-winning experience will undoubtedly help us on our quest for a championship."

What's next

Ertz could make her debut with the team as early as Wednesday as Angel City FC kicks off the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup against OL Reign at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The team will continue their regular season on Sunday when they host California rivals San Diego Wave FC.