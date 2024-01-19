Mohamed Salah came off before halftime of Egypt's 2-2 draw with Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday, leaving both fans of his national team and club side Liverpool concerned about his availability with crucial matches ahead.

The Egypt captain came off in first half stoppage time with an undisclosed injury, leaving his side to compete without him as the score was 0-0. It's unclear what the timeline is for his recovery

The match changed quickly after Salah's departure, with Ghana's Mohammed Kudus scoring just two minutes after the substitution. Omar Marmoush equalized for Egypt in the 69th minute but Kudus scored again just two minutes later. Mostafa Mohamed scored to make the score 2-2 in the 74th minute.

On Friday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave an update, or at least as much of an update as he had.

"We don't know anything. I spoke last night with him and how it is with these injuries, you need further assessment. That's what they are doing now and then we will know more. Of course, it was in that moment a shock: 'Oh my God, what is it?'

"You couldn't see that it was like [being] hit by something with high-intensity, you couldn't see [that] and then going down, you have these kind of hamstring injuries in a different way but he still felt it and we all know how rarely Mo goes off or needs to go off so there is definitely something and we will see.

"But I have no more information right now."

The result put Egypt in second place in Group B with two points following their 2-2 draw with Mozambique, who are set to play group leaders Cape Verde on Friday. Salah's team is yet to clinch a berth in the knockout round and need things to go its way against Cape Verde on Monday, and his availability could be crucial for their prospects. The Pharaohs can take some positivity from the fact that Salah has scored just one of their four goals so far this tournament, though.

Salah's recovery timeline could also put a dent in Liverpool's title hopes. He currently leads the Premier League with 14 shots as the Reds sit atop the table at roughly the halfway point of the season. Liverpool have fared well so far without Salah, winning both of their games since he departed for the Africa Cup of Nations and scoring four goals in the process. Their hold on first place is not a firm one, though -- they currently sit just two points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City.