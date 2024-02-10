Liverpool rolled past Burley 3-1 to maintain their two-point Premier League lead over Manchester City, but despite the entire starting front three of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz finding the back of the net, it's a match that will leave manager Jurgen Klopp with a spot of worry. At halftime there was a change made as right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was withdrawn for midfielder Harvey Elliott.

Following the match, Klopp confirmed that the withdrawal was a precautionary one related to the same area where Alexander-Arnold already injured his left knee this season. That previous injury saw him miss around three weeks of action in January, but with it falling during the EFL Cup semifinals, Alexander-Arnold only missed one league match. With the current gauntlet facing Liverpool as Europa League returns, they won't have the same luxury if Alexander-Arnold misses more time.

"Same area in the (left) knee. Nothing really bad, but he felt it again, and we have to see. We will assess it," Klopp said in regard to Alexander-Arnold's withdrawal following the match. "We were made aware of it in the game, so thought, 'What can we do' Then Trent said, 'No, it's fine'. But it's not as he feels it, so we had to be careful and take him off."

You need to look no further to establish Alexander-Arnold's importance to the side than that his assist on Liverpool's opening goal was a record-breaking one. The Englishman became the all time leader for assists by a defender in Premier League history with his 58th assist passing his own teammate Andrew Robertson. Klopp will hope that the early withdrawal avoids needing to spend time without Alexander-Arnold, but if that ends up not being the case there is another defender ready to step up in young Conor Bradley.

Unavailable for the Burnley match due to the death of his father, the 20-year-old has made seven appearances for Liverpool in all competitions this season scoring one goal and assisting three more. If needed, Bradley is able to step up but it would create a situation where Liverpool's depth is stretched to its limits.