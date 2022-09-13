Chelsea owner Todd Boehly proposed the idea of having a Premier League All-Star game on Tuesday, but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was quick to express his displeasure with the idea, even taking the liberty to joke around.

Speaking at the Salt Conference in New York, the Chelsea owner and chairman basically said he hopes the Premier League can learn from American sports, where All-Star games are quite popular and bring in some significant revenue.

"People are talking about why don't we have more money for the pyramid? MLB did their All-Star Game this year. They made $200 million from a Monday and a Tuesday. You could do a North vs South All-Star game from the Premier League to fund the pyramid very easily," Boehly said.

He also suggested having a tournament with the bottom four Premier League teams for survival.

This game idea didn't really impress Klopp, who gave his opinion after Tuesday's Champions League match against Ajax, which the Reds won, 2-1.

"The All-Star game? He hasn't waited long," Klopp said. "Oh great, maybe he can find a date for it. It's completely different in America. Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?"

Klopp is also always very careful to underline the number of matches that his players have to face per season and how this is affecting the performance and the quality of the game. The German coach is not new to these kinds of comments about possible ideas for the sport. Klopp was one of the most critical coaches when the Super League's project became public in April 2021, despite the fact that Liverpool were also part of the teams that wanted to create a new European competition.