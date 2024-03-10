Do you have to leave, Jurgen? No really, do you? The thought that anything might change to imperil this most brilliant of rivalries is too much to bear. There simply have to be more of these titanic clashes: Liverpool vs. Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp vs. Pep Guardiola. This game would be the perfect last dance but an encore wouldn't go amiss either.

It had it all. What was that defending? What was that substitutions? Moments of transcendent brilliance, the best footballers in the world delivering peak performances. Meanwhile, across the pitch, there were those plumbing depths you thought could never have believed they would have reached. The Erling Haaland Virgil van Dijk face-off you've been waiting 18 months for. Darwin Nunez.

After 15 minutes, City looked like they were about to brutalize their way to the top of the table. Liverpool had no answer to them down their right flank or through the middle. By the second half, however, they were delivering football more clumsy and disorganized than anything you had seen since they were down in the third tier. Liverpool too could enchant and baffle at a moment's notice. Alexis Mac Allister used this game to buttress his case to be one of the Premier League's outstanding central midfielders. Nunez used it to match the Premier League offside record for this season inside 39 minutes.

This might not have been the best these two have played. The double header of 2-2 draws in 2021-22 arguably set a standard unmatched in club football before or since. They were the aesthetic standard but beauty without blemish is altogether colder than this. It's what the kids would no longer call proper Barclays, a match as defined by its silliness as its superlatives. Nathan Ake's clumsy backpass, Ederson's booting of Nunez that handed Liverpool a foothold in a contest that they would thenceforth dominate. Luis Diaz had three great chances to win it before Liverpool denied a penalty in the 99th minute when Jeremy Doku got just enough of the ball, not quite enough of Mac Allister's chest.

It seemed unreasonable that this game should have a victor but it did. Arsenal remain top of the table. Watching on Mikel Arteta will have seen how this seemingly irresistible Manchester City can be provoked into sloppiness and indiscretion when attacked with the intensity Liverpool showed in the second half. It'll be altogether harder to do that at the Etihad in three weeks' time; they won't have Anfield driving them to greater heights.

What heights they were. Liverpool were irresistible in the second half, forcing City to play the game at Jurgen Klopp's pace. Scarcely a minute went by without Mohamed Salah crashing a through ball into the space behind the visiting backline. The clear-headedness that Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones had shown in turning a corner into a tap-in was out the window. The Belgian, ever the iceman, raged at Guardiola when he was withdrawn with 20 minutes to go. What else was to be done though when City were so penned in that De Bruyne had completed only three passes in the second half? His replacement, Doku, might have won it when his cross-goal shot crashed against the post. He might have lost it with a loose boot in the dying seconds. The same could be said of anyone in red or blue.

At the end, one was left with the overwhelming hope that the FA Cup can do the neutral a solid. This might have been it. Please don't let it be.