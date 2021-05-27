Juventus will sack Andrea Pirlo and replace him with the return of Massimiliano Allegri in the coming hours after a season that barely saw the Italian giants qualify for next campaign's UEFA Champions League.

The 53-year-old left Turin in 2019 after five years in charge and Juve has since had Maurizio Sarri and Pirlo in charge with varying results.

Sarri was able to secure the Serie A title at Juventus Stadium while the iconic former Italy international has only landed the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana before a nervy finish to the 2020-21 term saw UCL qualification just about secured.

CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano added that Allegri's return is "imminent" with Real Madrid now out of the race despite Zinedine Zidane's departure.