Juventus will sack Andrea Pirlo and replace him with the return of Massimiliano Allegri in the coming hours after a season that barely saw the Italian giants qualify for next campaign's UEFA Champions League.
Massimiliano Allegri back to Juventus, the verbal agreement has been reached today morning - he’s gonna sign the contract in the next few hours. Juventus are also preparing the official statement. ⚪️⚫️ #Juve— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2021
It’s gonna be official in the next 24 hours. ⏳ @DiMarzio
The 53-year-old left Turin in 2019 after five years in charge and Juve has since had Maurizio Sarri and Pirlo in charge with varying results.
Sarri was able to secure the Serie A title at Juventus Stadium while the iconic former Italy international has only landed the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana before a nervy finish to the 2020-21 term saw UCL qualification just about secured.
Massimiliano Allegri is set to join Juventus! The agreement is now ‘imminent’ and Andrea Pirlo will be sacked in the next hours. ⚪️⚫️ @SkySport— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2021
Allegri has just decided to accept becaude Real Madrid were still taking time after Zinedine Zidane decided to leave the club. ⏳
