The future of Timothy Weah will be in Italy as Juventus have signed the American international from Lille. The Bianconeri have agreed a deal with the French side to sign the United States men's national team winger. According to Sky Italy, Juventus will pay around €12 million for Weah, who has agreed personal terms in the past weeks with the Italian club and signed a five-year deal until the summer 2028.

The two clubs have finalized the negotiations while the USMNT player arrived in Turin on Wednesday before signing the contract with his new club and undergoing his medical tests. Juventus are also expected to sign another more experienced winger that can play in the same position as Weah.

On Saturday Juventus officially announced the signing.

"Timothy Weah has officially become a Juventus player. The American arrives on a permanent deal from Lille. The 23-year-old is set to play in Italy for the first time in his career. However, he will not be the first Weah to play in Serie A. Timothy's father is none other than former Milan striker, George, now President of Liberia, where his footballing career started in the 80's.

Timothy, meanwhile, first got involved in the game in his native New York before leaving the USA for Europe at the age of fifteen, when he entered the academy of one of his father's former clubs, Paris Saint Germain in the summer of 2015. The class of 2000 made his first team debut for the Parisian side in March 2018. That same year he won the first title of his fledgling career, the French championship. From that season onwards, winning became a pleasant habit".

After playing for Paris Saint-Germain and Celtic, Weah moved to Lille in the summer of 2019 where, over the past four years, he's played 107 games and scored eight goals. With the USMNT, he played 31 games and scored four times, including the goal against Wales in the team's opening match of the 2022 World Cup, where he was a starter in all four games.