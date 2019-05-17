Juventus announces Massimiliano Allegri will leave the club this summer; Pep Guardiola says he's not going to Italy
Allegri has been the Juventus manager since 2014
Massimiliano Allegri will manage Juventus in its final two games Serie A games this season, but will not return for next season.
Juventus put out an official statement on the departure.
"Massimiliano Allegri will not be on the Juventus bench for the 2019/2020 season.
The coach and the President, Andrea Agnelli, will meet the media together at tomorrow's press conference - Saturday 18 May, at 2 p.m. in the press conference hall of Allianz Stadium."
Juventus has already clinched its the Serie A title, leading Napoli by 13 points at the top of the table.
Allegri won Serie A all five years he was in charge and captured the Coppa Italia title four times, but has not been able to win Champions League. Juventus has been knocked out in the quarterfinals the last two seasons and has lost in the Champions League Final twice during his tenure, falling to beat Barcelona in 2015 and Real Madrid in 2017.
He will finish his Juventus career with the third most wins in club history, trailing only Giovanni Trapattoni and Marcello Lippi.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said in a press conference he will not take the Juventus job if he has the opportunity.
"How many times do I have to say I am not going to Juventus or Turin," Guardiola said. "I am not going to move to Italy. I am going to stay, if they want, two more seasons here. I have a contract. I'm not going to move. I am satisfied working with this club."
Antonio Conte is now the frontrunner to take over for Allegri. Conte was the Juventus manager from 2011 until Allegri replaced him in 2014. Since his departure, he has coached the Italian national team and Chelsea, but was out of work this past season.
