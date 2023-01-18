With the end of Andrea Agnelli's tenure at Juventus, the Italian club formed a new board of directors on Wednesday. Agnelli, the former chairman, resigned with the board at the end of November. He took charge of the club in 2010 after some difficult years, especially in 2006, when Juventus were at the center of the Calciopoli's scandal that relegated them to the second division. Later under Agnelli, Juventus managed to win nine Serie A titles in a row, from 2011 to 2020.

Following a shareholders meeting on Wednesday, Juventus held a board meeting, appointing Gianluca Ferrero as chairman and Maurizio Scanavino as CEO. Scanavino was interim general director following the board's resignation last year. Fioranna Vittoria Negri, Scanavino, Gianluca Ferrero, Diego Pistone and Laura Cappiello join the board. Negri and Cappiello are independent directors.

Juventus' recent financial statements went under scrutiny by prosecutors and Italian market regulator CONSOB in the past months for alleged false accounting and market manipulation, leading to the board stepping down. The club acknowledged the so-called "salary maneuvers" from the 2019-20 and 2020-21 fiscal years, adding that "the complexity of such profiles on valuation elements may be subject to different interpretations." Exor, the club's owner, kept control of the club.

Juventus' new president Gianluca Ferrero said, "My first thought as president goes to the fans of this team, fans who have always been its strength and heart. In the meeting, but also previously, I've had the opportunity to meet and talk to some of them and I found them full of doubt and fear, worried about the future of our club and team. I want to be very clear. When I made this commitment, I took it with the idea of giving my best. Together with the board of directors elected today and the new chief executive officer, we will work to build a future for Juventus that is worthy of its past, a glorious past spanning 125 years that has led this club to sporting glory and to become the strongest Italian football club".

The 2022-23 Juventus side are currently third in the Serie A standings and will play in the Europa League knockout stage after finishing third in their Champions League group during the first half of the season.