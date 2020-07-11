Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days with the Premier League and La Liga winding down with just weeks to go on the domestic season. There are some big battles across Europe with Serie A leader Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo taking on high-flying Atalanta in a battle of electric northern clubs.
All times are U.S./Eastern
Saturday, July 11
Premier League
Liverpool vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. at NBCSN
Sheffield United vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. on NBC
Brighton vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. on NBCSN
La Liga
Real Valladolid vs. Barcelona, 1;30 p.m. on beIN Sports
Serie A
Juventus vs. Atalanta, 3:45 p.m. on ESPN+