Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days with the Premier League and La Liga winding down with just weeks to go on the domestic season. There are some big battles across Europe with Serie A leader Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo taking on high-flying Atalanta in a battle of electric northern clubs.

All times are U.S./Eastern

Saturday, July 11

Premier League

Liverpool vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. at NBCSN

Sheffield United vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. on NBC

Brighton vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. on NBCSN

La Liga

Real Valladolid vs. Barcelona, 1;30 p.m. on beIN Sports

Serie A

Juventus vs. Atalanta, 3:45 p.m. on ESPN+



