Juventus secured a strong result in their 2-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday in the Champions League playoff stage, and a big reason why was American Weston McKennie, who once again showed his importance becoming only the fifth U.S. international to score in the Champions League knockout stage.

WATCH: USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie scores stunning Champions League goal against PSV Francesco Porzio

After seemingly being on the outs at Juventus coming every season, he's managed, time and time again, to prove his worth and be a key contributor. Since being linked with a move away from Turin in the summer, McKennie has now become one of the first names on the teamsheet with his versatility, work rate and timely goal contributions, so much so that his manager, Thiago Motta, heaped a load of praise on the Texas native.

"When people ask me if a player can play wide, centrally, or in different roles, maybe they don't understand why, but honestly, I don't care. What I do know is that Weston is a high-level player who can play anywhere and he needs to be on the pitch. Right now, it's hard for me to leave him out of the starting 11 because he deserves to play," Motta said about McKennie following Juventus' victory. "Maybe goalkeepers are different. We have three great keepers, and that's a different situation but in other positions, it's difficult to keep him on the bench. He proves his worth, whether playing as a fullback, a midfielder, or a winger. That's what it means to be a high-level player. Top-level players can play anywhere."

Being a former Barcelona midfielder himself, Motta knows a thing or two about being a top-level player It's one thing to be strong at your specific position but what McKennie has done is transcending the midfield while growing as a player during his career. Other clubs have benefited from players who offer such versatility, with Federico Valverde of Real Madrid being the best example. While McKennie has a long way to go to be at that level, his invaluable presence only makes Motta's job easier as he aims to return the club to its glory days on the continental stage.

While there have been plenty of ups and downs with McKennie needing to prove himself to each new manager at Juventus, he has also been able to do that while now becoming a regular in European soccer. With so few Americans starting on a regular basis in top-flight leagues, it's something that can't be taken for granted. McKennie has spoken about how he likes to prove doubters wrong and with each kick of the ball he does just that.