Juventus enter Champions League Matchday 8 with a spot in the next round locked up, but if they are going to make the top eight and earn a bye into the round of 16, a lot has to go their way for them to jump 11 spots. All 36 teams will be in action as 18 games will take place simultaneously at 3 p.m. ET with so much left to be decided. But what does Juventus need on Wednesday to reach their goals?
Juventus
Table position: 17th
Points: 12
Matchday eight opponent: Benfica
What's needed: Juventus are into the playoffs at the very least. To make the top eight, they will need to win and see nearly every team ahead of them drop points.
Of the teams level on 12 points, Juventus may be the most unlikely to finish in the top eight due to their scoring woes. Randal Kolo Muani was brought in to help address those issues but he can't feature in the Champions League until the knockout stages due to already being registered for PSG. Facing a Benfica side that also need a victory to even make the playoff stage, this will be anything but an easy match for Thiago Motta's men who are already qualified but need help to go further.
Matchday 8 TV schedule
All times Eastern
|WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
|TIME
|HOW TO WATCH
UEFA Champions League Today pre-match
2 p.m.
The Golazo Show
3 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Celtic
3 p.m.
FC Barcelona vs. Atalanta
3 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Slavon Bratislava
3 p.m.
Brest vs. Real Madrid
3 p.m.
Dinamo Zagreb vs. AC Milan
3 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
3 p.m.
Girona vs. Arsenal
3 p.m.
|Inter vs. AS Monaco
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Net
|Juventus vs. Benfica
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
|Bayer Leverkusen vs. Sparta Prague
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Manchester City vs. Club Brugge
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Lille vs. Feyenoord
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|PSV vs. Liverpool
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|RB Salzburg vs. Atletico Madrid
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Sporting CP vs. Bologna
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Stuttgart vs. PSG
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Sturm Graz vs. RB Leipzig
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Young Boys vs. Crvena Zvezda
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
UEFA Champions League Today post-match
5 p.m.
Scoreline
6 p.m.
The Champions Club
7 p.m.
Champions League standings
Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for knockout phase playoffs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|7
|7
|0
|0
|15
|2
|+13
|21
|2
|Barcelona
|7
|6
|0
|1
|26
|11
|+15
|18
|3
|Arsenal
|7
|5
|1
|1
|14
|2
|+12
|16
|4
|Inter
|7
|5
|1
|1
|8
|1
|+7
|16
|5
|Atletico Madrid
|7
|5
|0
|2
|16
|11
|+5
|15
|6
|AC Milan
|7
|5
|0
|2
|13
|9
|+4
|15
|7
|Atalanta
|7
|4
|2
|1
|18
|4
|+14
|14
|8
|Bayer Leverkusen
|7
|4
|1
|2
|13
|7
|+6
|13
|9
|Aston Villa
|7
|4
|1
|2
|9
|4
|+5
|13
|10
|AS Monaco
|7
|4
|1
|2
|13
|10
|+3
|13
|11
|Feyenoord
|7
|4
|1
|2
|17
|15
|+2
|13
|12
|Lille
|7
|4
|1
|2
|11
|9
|+2
|13
|13
|Brest
|7
|4
|1
|2
|10
|8
|+2
|13
|14
|Borussia Dortmund
|7
|4
|0
|3
|19
|1
|+8
|12
|15
|Bayern Munich
|7
|4
|0
|3
|17
|11
|+6
|12
|16
|Real Madrid
|7
|4
|0
|3
|17
|12
|+5
|12
|17
|Juventus
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|5
|+4
|12
|18
|Celtic
|7
|3
|3
|1
|11
|10
|+1
|12
|19
|PSV
|7
|3
|3
|1
|11
|10
|+1
|12
|20
|Club Brugge
|7
|3
|2
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|11
|21
|Benfica
|7
|3
|1
|3
|14
|12
|+2
|10
|22
|PSG
|7
|3
|1
|3
|10
|8
|+2
|10
|23
|Sporting CP
|7
|3
|1
|3
|12
|11
|+1
|10
|24
|Stuttgart
|7
|3
|1
|3
|12
|13
|-1
|10
|25
|Manchester City
|7
|2
|2
|3
|15
|13
|+2
|8
|26
|Dinamo Zagreb
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|18
|-8
|8
|27
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|7
|28
|Bologna
|7
|1
|2
|4
|3
|8
|-5
|5
|29
|Sparta Prague
|7
|1
|1
|5
|7
|19
|-12
|4
|30
|RB Leipzig
|7
|1
|0
|6
|8
|14
|-6
|3
|31
|Girona
|7
|1
|0
|6
|4
|11
|-7
|3
|32
|Crvena Zvezda
|7
|1
|0
|6
|12
|22
|-10
|3
|33
|Sturm Graz
|7
|1
|0
|6
|4
|14
|-10
|3
|34
|RB Salzburg
|7
|1
|0
|6
|4
|23
|-19
|3
|35
|Slovan Bratislava
|7
|0
|0
|7
|6
|24
|-18
|0
|36
|Young Boys
|7
|0
|0
|7
|3
|23
|-20
|0