The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter, Juventus and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Lazio, Fiorentina, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.

This weekend's Serie A slate features some huge battles such as the match between Juventus and AS Roma that will take place on Saturday at the Allianz Stadium:

Juventus rejected bid to sell the club

Juventus officially announced last week that the club owners rejected a buyout offer from cryptocurrency firm Tether, assuring the Italian club will still be controlled by the Agnelli family in the future. Tether made a $1.2 billion offer to acquire a majority stake in the club, according to the statement, having already been minority shareholders. John Elkann, grandson of Gianni Agnelli and chief executive of Exor, the Agnelli family's holding company who is also facing criticism around Italy recently for the way he's handling the Italian club, said, "Juventus, our history and our values are not for sale. Juve has been part of my family for 102 years. Over the course of a century, four generations have emboldened it, made it strong, taken care of it in tough times, and celebrated it in the many festive moments. We continue to support our squad and are looking toward the future in order to build a winning Juve".

How to watch Juventus vs. AS Roma, odds

Date : Saturday, Dec. 20 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Dec. 20 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Turin

: Allianz Stadium -- Turin Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus -101; Draw +219; AS Roma +306

How to watch Serie A Matchday 16

All times U.S./Eastern. This weekend's action only features six matches as Inter, AC Milan, Napoli and Bologna are playing the final four of the Supercoppa Italiana. The final will take place on Monday, Dec 22, at 2 p.m. ET on Paramount+.

Saturday, December 20

Lazio vs. Cremonese, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. AS Roma, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, December 21

Cagliari vs. Pisa, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Sassuolo vs. Torino, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Fiorentina vs. Udinese, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Genoa vs. Atalanta, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)