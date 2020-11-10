Napoli's appeal against the one-point penalty and 3-0 default win that Juventus were awarded back in October has been rejected and the results upheld.

The Partenopei have been found guilty of breaking COVID-19 protocol by refusing to travel when they failed to turn up for the Serie A clash in Turin last month after being instructed by their local health authority to remain in self-isolation.

Napoli had two positive cases at the time with Piotr Zielinksi and Eljif Elmas and all travel plans were immediately cancelled the day before the match was due to take place.

Serie A have ruled that Napoli did not follow COVID-19 protocol, which was for the remainder of the team to travel and undergo further testing.

Many Serie A sides have fulfilled fixtures with more than two players missing due to COVID-19, in line with the pre-agreed medical protocol.

Juventus' 3-0 win and the one-point penalty against Napoli stands, with the sporting court of appeals' statement laying the blame firmly at the Campanian club's door as "deserved."

"It was not at all impossible for them to take part in the match having instead pushed the situation in that direction in a voluntary and pre-ordained manner," read a statement. "Napoli's behavior was effectively creating an alibi for themselves not to play.

"Their conduct in the days leading up to the match were already aimed towards not playing, with clear violation of the fundamental principles that sporting justice is based on, namely fairness, decency and probity."

Napoli can still lodge another appeal with the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) or even the civil courts.