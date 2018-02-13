Juventus' Higuain scores stunning goal vs. Tottenham in Champions League: Grades

It was quite the strike from the Argentine striker

Juventus needed just two minutes to put one past Tottenham during Tuesday's 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, and it came off the right foot of Gonzalo Higuain. The striker finished a lofted ball off a set piece with style. Check out this goal, and let's grade it:

Grading the goal

Difficulty: 8/10
Importance: 8/10
Execution: 9/10
Grade: 8.3/10

Why: It's a fantastic goal and one that is so hard to pull off. He had to time the ball and then turn his body to put it to the far post. That's a strike that you could give him 10 more chances to replicate and it probably won't happen. He hit the ball on its sweet spot and made Tottenham pay. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

