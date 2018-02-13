Juventus' Higuain scores stunning goal vs. Tottenham in Champions League: Grades
It was quite the strike from the Argentine striker
Juventus needed just two minutes to put one past Tottenham during Tuesday's 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, and it came off the right foot of Gonzalo Higuain. The striker finished a lofted ball off a set piece with style. Check out this goal, and let's grade it:
Grading the goal
Difficulty: 8/10
Importance: 8/10
Execution: 9/10
Grade: 8.3/10
Why: It's a fantastic goal and one that is so hard to pull off. He had to time the ball and then turn his body to put it to the far post. That's a strike that you could give him 10 more chances to replicate and it probably won't happen. He hit the ball on its sweet spot and made Tottenham pay.
