Juventus might be in danger. The attorney of the Italian federation (FIGC) officially requested a nine point deduction for the Italian club for the current season after Juventus' recent financial statements went under scrutiny by prosecutors and Italian market regulator CONSOB in the past months for alleged false accounting and market manipulation. The investigation led to the board stepping down last November which also marked the end of an era for now former club chairman Andrea Agnelli and vice-president Pavel Nedved. The club acknowledged the so-called "salary maneuvers" from the 2019-20 and 2020-21 fiscal years, adding that "the complexity of such profiles on valuation elements may be subject to different interpretations."

The chief prosecutor Giuseppe Chine, after studying the papers of the Prisma investigation about the club, is convinced that he has "new elements of evidence that demonstrate the existence of the crimes", according to La Gazzetta della Sport. In this case we are talking about wiretap and new documents which came to light during the civil trial, including Fabio Paratici's so-called "black book" about the club's capital gains of the past seasons, which the federal prosecutor did not have at his disposal during the first criminal trial last year, but on which he can now count thanks to the work of the ongoing investigation.

In addition to the nine penalty points to Juventus, the FA Prosecutor requested as well the suspensionss of twenty months and ten days for former sport director Paratici (now at Tottenham), sixteen months for former President Andrea Agnelli, twelve months for former vice-president Pavel Nedved, former board member Paolo Garimberti and former CEO Maurizio Arrivabene, ten months and twenty days for current sport director Federico Cherubini.