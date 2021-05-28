Juventus have confirmed that they have parted ways with Andrea Pirlo with Massimiliano Allegri set to return to Juventus Stadium after a disappointing season in Turin.

The 42-year-old took over from Maurizio Sarri and was unable to lead the Bianconeri to a successful title defense despite Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana success.

Juve thanked Pirlo for a "special" experience and wished him the best of luck in his future endeavors with the former Italy international now linked with the post at fellow Serie A outfit Sassuolo.

"Thank you, Andrea," read the Vecchia Signora's statement. "These are the first words that all of us need to say at the end of this special experience together.

"A few months ago, Andrea Pirlo, an icon of world football, began his new adventure, his first as a coach. To do this, first of all, it takes courage, as well as awareness of one's own means, especially in a period marked by thousands of difficulties, with the world forced by the pandemic to reinvent its own rules day after day.

"Pirlo has just begun the first steps of what will no doubt become a brilliant career as a coach. An adventure of transformation, seeking, and often managing, to bring his ideas and his experience as a champion on the pitch from the 'other side' of the fence.

"And since in football, what counts are the victories, let's remember them: in the space of a few short months Pirlo's Juve has raised two trophies: The Italian Supercup and the Coppa Italia. And he, as coach, brought home brilliant victories on the most prestigious of fields, from San Siro to Camp Nou.

"For all this, for the courage, the dedication, the passion with which he demonstrated every day, our thanks go to the Maestro, the Coach and to Andrea, that really comes from the heart. As well as our good luck for the future that will surely be a wonderful one."

Pirlo's failure to successfully defend the Serie A title was the first time since AC Milan won it back in 2010-11 and Juve barely secured UEFA Champions League qualification for next season as well with the threat of punishment from European soccer's governing body hanging over them after the Super League fiasco.

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is also expected to leave this summer as Allegri is tasked with turning Juve back into the Italian game's dominant force and you will be able to follow it all with us on Paramount+.