Juventus' Moise Kean target of racist abuse, and captain Leonardo Bonucci says he's partly to blame

Juventus forward Moise Kean is one of the top talents in Italian soccer and has scored in four straight games, elevating his profile and becoming one of the players to watch moving forward for the club. The 19-year-old Italian youngster is, however, one of the latest victims of the racist abuse that exists within the sport, something that has sadly been too common in the Italian game.

Here's what to know about the situation with Kean which began on Tuesday.

It started with monkey chants and racist jeers

During Tuesday's match against Cagliari, Kean received racist jeers and had bottles thrown his way from the opposing supporters to the point where Cagliari players had to ask their fans to stop. He kept on playing though, and he obviously heard them because when he scored his team's second goal in the 2-0 win, he celebrated with his arms open wide and facing the fans. Watch as he goes past the post and looks directly at the fans below:

Captain and coach say Kean provoked chants

Juve captain Leonardo Bonucci spoke about the incident after the match in an interview, as noted here by Football Italia. His comments weren't well received and sparked even more outrage as he put some of the blame on his teammate.

"There were racist jeers after the goal, [Juventus player] Blaise [Matuidi] heard it and was angered," Bonucci said. "I think the blame is 50-50, because Moise shouldn't have done that and the [fans] should not have reacted that way. We are professionals, we have to set the example and not provoke anyone."

Bonucci is issuing blame toward his teammate because of the celebration, which is not a good look. Obviously, the racist chants far outweigh his celebration when it comes to what was worse, and for Bonucci to be a leader, those comments are certainly disappointing.

Juventus coach Massimo Allegri called for a lifetime ban for the racists, according to Football Italia, but he also agreed with Bonucci that Kean shouldn't have celebrated that way.

"We need to use the cameras, find those who are doing it and punish them. It's very simple, identify them and not one-year ban or two, just give them a lifetime ban," Allegri said. "We've got the technology, it can be done if the authorities want to. The problem is, they don't really want to."

Allegri went on to say that he needs to remain composed to handle such situations and that he should not have provoked the opposing team's supporters.

"He should not have celebrated in that manner," he said, according to The New York Times. "He is a young man and has to learn, but certain things from the crowd also should not be heard. You need great intelligence to deal with these situations and should not provoke people.

"That, of course, does not mean the idiots in the crowd and the way they reacted should be justified."

How will Italian league handle this?

Well, we have to see what Serie A does and if Cagliari does anything as a result of the Kean incident. The league or the team could use this scenario to set a statement. At a minimum, those caught abusing fans with racist chants should be banned from the stadium for life. But we'll have to wait and see what punishments come down, if any.

Perhaps they can follow the lead of the Premier League, who just launched their new campaign, "No Room for Racism," with branding across stadiums for two rounds of matches. Captains wore "Kick It Out" on their armbands to show support.

Sterling, others show support for Kean

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling was the recent target of similar chants throughout his career and most recently while playing for the England national team at Montenegro on March 25.

Sterling fired back at Kean's teammate on social media in a show of support for Kean:

Former Juventus and Manchester United player Patrice Evra praised Kean for what he did:

As did Lyon's Memphis Depay:

He'll certainly find the support comforting, but here's hoping he doesn't have to experience that again and those guilty are punished severely.