Juventus vs. Olympiacos live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Juventus heads to Greece to take on Olympiacos needing to not let Sporting Lisbon jump over them for second place in the group with a spot in the round of 16 on the line. A draw may do it for Juve, unless Sporting Lisbon secures a win over Barcelona.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live blog

Prediction

Juventus's Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala score, the Italians' defense keeps the Greeks out of the final third fo rmuch of the game, and The Old Lady move on. Juve 3, Olympiacos 0.