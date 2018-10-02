Juventus' Paulo Dybala nets Champions League hat trick as Ronaldo serves suspension
Dybala is showing that he can take control of a match for Juventus in a pinch
With Ronaldo missing Juventus' second Champions League match after getting a red card against Valencia, forward Paulo Dybala took the reigns for Juventus, scoring a hat trick in a 3-0 win at home over Swiss club Young Boys.
It only took until the fifth minute for Dybala to put Juventus on the board, and it was easy. Leonardo Bonucci did the hard work for him, and Dybala finished on a beautiful touch.
Dybala's second goal wasn't much more difficult, coming off of an unfortunate rebound from the Young Boys' keeper. Dybala took the rebound and put it away to put Juventus up 2-0.
Dybala then had a near miss for the hat trick, putting one off the inside of the post on a golden opportunity.
However, in the 69th minute, he finally closed the deal on a cross from Juan Cuadrado.
Dybala has drawn plenty of attention for an outstanding day.
Dybala, of course, isn't even the first Argentine to score a hat trick in this Champions League season. That honor belongs to Lionel Messi against PSV. However, with Ronaldo watching, it must feel good.
Juventus has a special squad this year, with or without Ronaldo. Dybala will look to continue the team's success once Ronaldo rejoins in a pivotal match against Manchester United on Oct. 23.
