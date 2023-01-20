Juventus have been handed a 15-point deduction from the current Serie A standings and former club chairman Andrea Agnelli was suspended for two years from holding office in Italian soccer due to mishandling and manipulating transfer finances, the Italian FA (FIGC) announced on Friday. The deduction from the capital gains violations will see Juventus drop from 37 points to 22 where they will slot in 10th place in the 20-team league and run the danger of finishing in a top-four spot to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The sanctions did not only impact the club on the field as 11 executives, spanning from directors to board members, were banned for a lengthy period of time. Here's the overview of the sanctions:

Juventus: 15-point deduction from current Serie A standings

Fabio Paratici, now director at Tottenham: 30-month ban

Andrea Agnelli, former chairman: 24-month ban

Maurizio Arrivabene, former CEO: 24-month ban



Federico Cherubini, current director: 16-month ban



Pavel Nedved, former vice president: Eight-month ban



Paolo Garimberti, former board member: Eight-month ban



Enrico Vellano, former non-independent director: Eight-month ban

Assia Grazioli-Venier, former board member: Eight-month ban

Caitlin Hughes, former independent director: Eight-month ban

Daniela Marilungo, former independent director: Eight-month ban



Francesco Roncaglio, former board member: Eight-month ban



"The Federal Court of Appeal presided over by Mario Luigi Torsello has partially accepted the appeal of the Federal Prosecutor's Office on the partial revocation of the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal to United Sections n. 89 of 27 May last, sanctioning Juventus with 15 penalty points to be served in the current football season and with a series of inhibitions for 11 Juventus executives," the Italian FA said in a statement.

Juventus have formally submitted an appeal to the penalty. The 15-point penalty is harsher than the nine-point deduction recommended by an FIGC prosecutor earlier in the day. This all comes after the club's recent financial statements were under scrutiny by prosecutors and Italian market regulator CONSOB in the past months for alleged false accounting and market manipulation.

In addition to Juventus, the following eight clubs were acquitted of any wrongdoing in the investigation: Sampdoria, Pro Vercelli, Genoa, Parma, Pisa, Empoli, Novara and Pescara.

The investigation led to the board stepping down in November, which also marked the end of an era for Agnelli and Nedved. The club acknowledged the so-called "salary maneuvers" from the 2019-20 and 2020-21 fiscal years, adding that "the complexity of such profiles on valuation elements may be subject to different interpretations."

The chief prosecutor Giuseppe Chine, after launching an investigation on the club, said he felt convinced he had "new elements of evidence that demonstrate the existence of the crimes," according to La Gazzetta della Sport. In this case, we are talking about wiretap and new documents which came to light during the civil trial, including Paratici's so-called "black book" detailing the club's capital gains over the past two seasons. The federal prosecutor did not initially have that piece of information from Paratici at his disposal during the first criminal trial last year.

The club will appeal to the Guarantee College from the Italian national olympic committee (CONI) to see if the deducted points get restored. Paratici's ban, meanwhile, is not valid outside Italy as of now but the Italian FA Prosecutor has officially requested the UEFA and FIFA to extend to ban outside Italy.