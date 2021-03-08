The first two Champions League quarterfinalists will be confirmed on Tuesday as Juventus host Porto and Sevilla travel to Borussia Dortmund for two ties separated by one-goal margins.

Federico Chiesa's late goal halved Juventus' first-leg deficit in Porto and perhaps makes them favorites to reach the last eight for the fifth time in seven years. Borussia Dortmund will be expecting to join them after they overcame an early deficit to win 3-2 away to Sevilla, Erling Haaland further burgeoning his reputation on the European stage with an outstanding brace.

But how do our panel of experts predict Tuesday's games will play out? Read on for their predictions and remember you can catch all the action on Paramount+.

Juventus vs. Porto

Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Juventus -225; Draw +340; Porto +650 (odds via William Hill Sportsbook)

Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Pick 2-0 2-0 2-0 1-0 1-0 2-0 2-0 2-0 2-0

Rongen's take: Juve have won nine of their last 10 home games in all competitions (one draw), keeping clean sheets in six matches. With Alvaro Morata scoring a brace in their last win vs Lazio and Cristiano Ronaldo rested, I expect Juve to advance. Pick: Juventus 2, Porto 0 (Juventus advance 3-2 on aggregate)

Romano's take: Juventus are betting everything on the Champions League and cannot miss this opportunity. The team will have Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado and Alvaro Morata back. Pick: Juventus 2, Porto 0 (Juventus advance 3-2 on aggregate)

Echegaray's take: Andrea Pirlo knows -- as Serie A looks more and more likely to go to Inter -- that the Champions League is his only saving grace this season. Losing in the round of 16 would be disastrous, especially for Cristiano Ronaldo and what it means to his future. I think Porto will struggle to maintain a focused Juve and Ronaldo, who didn't play a full game in their win against Lazio this past weekend, will take advantage. Federico Chiesa will also score in this one. Pick: Juventus 2, Porto 0 (Juventus advance 3-2 on aggregate)

West's take: At home, with the added boost of Giorgio Chiellini back in training and needing just one goal? I'm going with CR7 and Juventus. I don't think it'll be pretty, but I think the home side get the job done with a narrow win. Pick: Juventus 1, Porto 0 (Juventus advance 2-2 on away-goal tiebreaker)

Johnson's take: The away goal in Portugal will be crucial for the Italians as they will get the job done at home and advance to the quarterfinals. Juve advance. Pick: Juventus 1, Porto 0 (Juventus advance 2-2 on away-goal tiebreaker)

Benge's take: This really will not be easy at all for Juve, who signed Cristiano Ronaldo to get them across the line in the Champions League and have instead fallen way back into the chasing pack. Federico Chiesa was the first player other than CR7 to score a knockout goal for the Bianconeri in three years and if Ronaldo doesn't come up big I'd be tempted to gravitate towards Porto. Still, he should have just about enough in the tank to lift an ordinary team to the last eight. Pick: Juventus 2, Porto 0 (3-2 aggregate)

Gonzalez's take: After laying an egg in the first leg, Juventus rebound through Cristiano Ronaldo, who scores twice to see The Old Lady through. Pick: Juventus 2, Porto 0 (Juventus advance 3-2 on aggregate)

Herrera's take: Porto delivered a first-leg upset going up two goals, but Juventus was able to cut into the lead in the winding minutes. Expect Juventus to be motivated by the loss with the home advantage in tow. Pick: Juventus 2, Porto 0 (Juventus advance 3-2 on aggregate)

Goodman's take: Despite a poor performance from everybody from manager Andrea Pirlo to star Cristiano Ronaldo in the first leg, Juventus remain comfortably in the tie. Even an average performance should be more than enough to see them through this time around against a Porto side that's from their vintage versions. Pick: Juventus 2, Porto 0 (Juventus advance 3-2 on aggregate)

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla

Time: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Borussia Dortmund +111; Draw +270; Sevilla +225 (odds via William Hill Sportsbook)

Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Aaron West Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Pick 2-1 2-1 3-1 2-1 2-1 2-1 3-1 3-1 2-1

Rongen's take: Dortmund are unbeaten in their last seven UCL home games (two draws) -- that streak will continue. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 2, Sevilla 1 (Borussia Dortmund advance 5-3 on aggregate)

Romano's take: Erling Haaland is dominating in the Champions League, and he'll be the difference again. Sevilla will put their heart into it but BVB are in good form. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 2, Sevilla 1 (Borussia Dortmund advance 5-3 on aggregate)

Echegaray's take: This is so hard to figure out and yes, I am going on a full limb here, and may possibly be wrong in so many ways. But I just think Sevilla -- who are getting healthier -- will want to amend a few things in this game and take advantage from some key injuries. This depends on Erling Haaland and his fitness, as well as Raphael Guerreiro, who is doubtful for this game. No Jadon Sancho too? I feel Sevilla will go all out. But I can already sense this one biting me in the ass. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 1, Sevilla 3 (Sevilla advance 5-4 on aggregate)

West's take: This one's incredibly tough to call. Both Dortmund and Sevilla suffered demoralizing losses over the weekend and it's impossible to say which version of the sides will show up on Tuesday. I'm going to hang my hat on Erling Haaland and the added benefit of three away goals Dortmund managed in the first tie. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 2, Sevilla 1 (Borussia Dortmund advance 5-3 on aggregate)

Johnson's take: The Spaniards are losing form at the worst possible time with the Copa del Rey now gone and the defense far from solid. The Germans have turned a corner recently and that will continue with a victory to reach the quarters. Dortmund go through. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 2, Sevilla 1 (Borussia Dortmund advance 5-3 on aggregate)

Benge's take: Sevilla have wobbled quite significantly since that first-leg loss to Dortmund, who seemed to get their number with explosive counters led by Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland. Having the latter (Sancho is out with a thigh problem), Marco Reus and so many other attacking talents in the mix mean you have to assume Dortmund are going to get goals. As for Sevilla, I'm not sure they've kicked their addiction to making mediocre chances. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 2, Sevilla 1 (Borussia Dortmund advance 5-3 on aggregate)

Gonzalez's take: Dortmund get some key players in time, put three past Sevilla again and advance without too much concern. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 3, Sevilla 1 (Borussia Dortmund advance 6-3 on aggregate)

Herrera's take: A thrilling first leg between the sides is gonna set up an interesting second leg, but an in-form Erling Haaland will be the difference-maker in this one. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 3, Sevilla 1 (Borussia Dortmund advance 6-3 on aggregate)

Goodman's take: Two teams that aren't playing particularly well at the moment means that this match will be a balm to somebody no matter what happens. Dortmund are going to play an open style no matter what, but Sevilla probably don't have the explosiveness to capitalize on Dortmund's defensive vulnerability. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 2, Sevilla 1 (Borussia Dortmund advance 5-3 on aggregate)

