Juventus' Champions League run ended on Friday. Despite two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Juve crashed out of the competition as a 2-1 win over Lyon was not enough with the French side winning the tie on away goals.

Controversial penalties on both sides were the storyline of the day, with Memphis Depay scoring a penalty for Lyon and Ronaldo scoring for Juve. Ronaldo added another goal outside of the box.

The match ended in a 2-2 aggregate tie, which favored Lyon. The French club will face Manchester City next Saturday, Aug. 15, on CBS All Access.

As with all conclusions, a swirl of transfer rumors have already begun to surround Juventus and Ronaldo, their star striker, who joined the club back in 2018. It would be a wild stretch to assume that the timing would allow for such a move, with next season resuming immediately for Juventus.

During post-game comments, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli denied any rumors of Ronaldo leaving the Italian side ahead of next season. The club president said he was "sure" that Ronaldo would be back in Turin for the 2020-21 campaign. Serie A play is slated to start on Sept. 19.

Ronaldo helped Juve win ther ninth straight Serie A title this season, but they again came up short in the Champions League. Juventus crashed out of the competition against Ajax in the quarterfinals last year. It remains to be seen how much roster (or coaching) shuffling Juventus will do in a shortened offseason.